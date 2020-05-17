Vallejo Police Arrest 2 Suspects After Drug Search Dropped "Ghost Gun,quot;, Stolen Firearms, Drum Magazines – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms, including a "phantom trace,quot; handgun, Vallejo police said.

The police were called at 3:09 p.m. Saturday a report of two men loitering and using drugs outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of Grant Street. Officers found Devyn Coney-Jones, 25, and John Williams, 39, both from Vallejo. Police said Coney-Jones was on probation for theft with a "search clause," and then police searched a car associated with both men.

They found in the car a .40 caliber Glock loaded (and stolen) pistol, a "phantom pistol,quot; loaded (without serial number) with a 50-round magazine magazine attached, and another .40 caliber loaded pistol, also with a gun 50 – round drum magazine.

Agents transported Williams and Coney-Jones to the Solano County Jail in Fairfield on suspicion of firearm crimes. Coney-Jones faces an additional parole violation charge.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Crime Information Line of the Vallejo Police Department at (800) 488-9383.

