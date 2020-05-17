Utah police officer had explicit photos of a murdered student

Image: AP Image: AP

As part of one of the most 20 reports and supplications for help Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old athletics athlete from the University of Utah, filed with the University police department, presented extortion messages and explicit images that she had taken of herself, which were being used to blackmail her. McCluskey had already paid Melvin Rowland, his blackmailer, a 37-year-old registered sex offender, $ 1,000.00 when she sent the messages to campus police, believing they would protect her and that they they were investigating Their case

northDays after she filed the report, Rowlus shot and killed McCluskey, who also committed suicide.but not before Miguel Deras, one of the officers from the University of Utah Police Department, saved the explicit information McCluskey photos to his phone, and he bragged to his fellow power officials to take the photos and look at them whenever you want.

That happened over a year ago, and now it is it only came to light due to an ongoing investigation into the McCluskey case. Her parents have sued college for $ 56 million because they (rightly) believe that the institution was unable to protect his daughter. While the official companion that Deras showed the photos to While boast of having access to them he has confirmed his actions, and another officer came forward saying he heard this interaction, that he never reported the incident, and that Deras, who left the department less than a year ago, was never disciplined.. He currently works for the Logan Police, not too much.ar away from campus.

"The people who were supposed to help and protect Lauren were actually exploiting her," Jill McCluskey, Lauren's mother, saying The Salt Lake grandstand, "I wish Deras had used his time to arrest the man who was committing crimes against Lauren."

Personally, I hope that Deras, along with the other two officers who were aware of the photos on his phone and, therefore, allegedly of your inaction regarding your complaints, absolutely rotting in hell, it would be more than any of them deserve.