Usher calls Nicki Minaj a & # 39; product & # 39; Lil 'Kim and the fans are furious!

Did Usher cast a shadow on none other than Nicki Minaj? While discussing any possible Verzuz battle with Swizz Beatz, he was not on board with a potential between Nicki and Lil ’Kim!

While that wouldn't be a problem in itself, his explanation of why he thought that was what finally angered Nicki fans!

Usher and producer Swizz Beatz were chatting on Instagram Live about, among other topics, the Verzuz battles that fans really wanted to see.

Swizz mentioned that "I see a lot, Lil,quot; Kim versus Foxy Brown. So I see a lot – Lil & # 39; Kim versus Nicki? I see a lot of that. "

Usher did not hesitate to respond with, "No, Nicki is a product of Kim." Oh!

This really sounds like he's calling Minaj unoriginal!

As you can imagine, this is how his fans took it, like a disgust, so they were quick to defend their idol.

At the same time, however, there were also some people who realized that what he was really talking about was that the two ringmasters came from different generations in the Hip Hop industry.

As you may already know, Lil & # 39; Kim rose to fame and revolutionized female rap in the 90s, while Nicki Minaj only got her name there more than a decade later!

They are mad at Usher for saying that NM is a product of Lil Kim. Lil Kim's influence can be found throughout female rap. KIM got excited about the sexually explicit lyrics, music videos, and everything so that all of their favorites could feel comfortable doing it YEARS LATER. Denying it on Stan Twitter won't change that. pic.twitter.com/q45199yKsd – 💛✳🎀🇧 & # 39; 🇦 🎀✳💛 (@pettypremy) May 17, 2020

"By the way, you're already in vogue on Twitter now," Swizz said while still live, adding, "This is the Verzuz effect, King." See you on Twitter! This is special, this is fun. "

Here are a couple of tweets that started coming so fast after Usher made that comment: ‘Barbz refuses to admit that there would be no Nicki Minaj without Lil Kim. I can even admit that there would be no The Weeknd and Bruno Mars without Michael Jackson. GIVE CREDIT TO WHOM CREDIT DESERVES! RESPECT YOUR ELDERLY AND THE LEGENDS THAT WERE BEFORE YOUR FAVOR! "/" Comparing lil kim with nicki at this point is disrespectful. The last time I checked that Nicki was number 1 on the card. nicki queen of rap. "



