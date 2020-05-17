US elite forces USA They will receive the next generation weapon system – Upnews Info

Citing an executive officer of the program, Warrior Colonel Joel Babbitt of the Special Operations Forces, Military.com reported that the US Special Operations Forces. USA They plan to equip themselves with the conventional weapons of the Army's Next Generation Squadron, or NGSW.

"We are an enthusiastic supporter of the Next Generation Army 6.8mm Squadron weapons," Colonel Joel Babbitt, executive officer of the Special Operations Forces Warrior Program, recently told Military.com. "We hope there will be Next Generation Squad Weapons in our formations as soon as we can receive them across the field."

The NGSW will combine the firepower and effective range of a machine gun with the precision and ergonomics of a rifle, producing improvements in precision, range and lethality capabilities. The weapon will be light, fires light ammunition, and has a reduced acoustic signature and flash.

The NGSW automatic rifle will replace the M249 squad's automatic weapon, and the NGSW rifle will replace the M4 carbine.

The versions of the NGSW are designed to be equipped with sophisticated technologies such as ballistic calculation, intelligent point-and-track capability, wireless communication, and advanced camera-based capabilities.

The NGSW project consolidates ammunition and weapons, as well as a power and data train for the integration of next-generation fire control systems. The overall system provides a lightweight cased and telescopic cartridge with a higher lethality than current squad automatic weapons and much lighter in weight than the M249 squad automatic weapon. The internally designed 6.8mm bullet provides greater lethality and range than current Army 5.56mm bullets. This technology was transferred to the Project Manager (PM) for Soldier Lethality (formerly Project Manager for Soldier Weapons) within the Executive Office of the Soldier Program in fiscal year 2019.

NGSW's goal is to enhance the lethality, mobility, and situational awareness of the dismounted infantry soldier, scout, and engineer to defeat our nation's adversaries and win on the battlefield.