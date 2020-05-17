US and European leaders weigh risks of reopening without a vaccine

NEW YORK – On a weekend when many people tired of the pandemic emerged from weeks of confinement, leaders in the US USA And Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop.

In separate stern warnings, two top European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.

"We are facing this risk, and we have to accept it, otherwise we could never relaunch," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, agreeing to a push from regional leaders to allow restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open Monday, weeks. before an earlier time.

Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warnings came as governments around the world and many US states. USA They struggled to restart the economies blinded by the pandemic.

With 36 million new unemployed in the US alone. In the US, economic pressures are mounting even as authorities acknowledge that reopening the risks triggers new waves of infection and death. In the USA In the US, images of crowded bars, beaches, and boardwalks suggested that some were heedless of warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risk of spread of infection.

Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious attack of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not develop at all, despite a huge global effort to produce it.

"There is still a long way to go, and I must be honest that a vaccine might not pay off," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, promised Americans a quick return to normality that seemed far more optimistic than most experts say is realistic.

"We are looking for vaccines, we are looking for cures and we are very, very far down the line," he said as he called up a broadcast of the charity golf tournament on Sunday broadcast on NBC. "I think that will not be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we will return to normal."

Trump said events will likely resume with small crowds, if any, but he hopes that by the time the Masters Tournament is played in November, the crowds can return.

Health experts, however, say the world could be months, if not years, from having a vaccine available to everyone, and have warned that loosening the restrictions too quickly could cause the virus to recover.

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.6 million people and has killed more than 314,000 worldwide, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University that experts say the true number of the pandemic is low. The United States has reported more than 89,000 deaths and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illness and lead to death.

Some experts noted recent increases in infections in Texas, including a jump of 1,800 cases on Saturday, with Amarillo identified as a growing hot spot. Texas authorities said increasing testing played an important role: the more you search for something, the more you find it. Many are looking at hospitalizations and death rates in the coming weeks to see exactly what the new Texas numbers really mean.

But Texas was one of the first states to allow stores and restaurants to reopen, and Dr. Michael Saag of the University of Alabama at Birmingham called Texas "a warning shot,quot; for states to closely monitor any increases in cases and have plans to quickly take steps to stop them.

"No one knows for sure exactly the way forward, and what I think we are witnessing is a giant national experiment," said Saag, an infectious disease researcher.

In the United States, many states have lifted stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, allowing some types of businesses to reopen.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, told CNN on Sunday that he was concerned about seeing images of a crowded bar in Columbus, the first day that open-air restaurants were allowed to reopen.

"We made the decision to start opening Ohio, and about 90% of our economy is open again, because we thought it was a big risk not to open," he said. "But we also know that it's a big risk to open."

Isla de las Palmas, one of the most popular beaches in South Carolina, received an avalanche of visitors this weekend, with Mayor Jimmy Carroll calling Saturday the busiest day he has seen in his more than 60 years there. But police said almost everyone on the beach and in the ocean was kept at a safe distance.

Houses of worship are beginning to look toward resuming services in person, with some observing that change this month. But the challenges are more pronounced in states with continued public health restrictions.

In Elgin, Illinois, the Northwest Biblical Baptist Church had tried to welcome the faithful on Sunday, preparing to scan people's temperatures and buy protective gear. But that was postponed after local authorities raised questions.

The church's preparations were "more than what they would have to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe's or Walmart," said Jeremy Dys, an attorney for the First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit organization that represents Northwest Bible Baptist. "Somehow, people who go to church are unable, it is implied, to meet safely."

Underlining the compensations involved in the resumption of such meetings, officials in California's Butte County announced Friday that a congregation had tested positive for the virus after attending a Mother's Day church event that drew more 180 people.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suggested that the early predictions were overblown as he tries to lure residents into public life and help rebuild the state's battered economy. On Monday, Florida restaurants will be able to operate at 50% capacity, as will retail stores, museums, and libraries.

Paula Walborsky, a 74-year-old retired lawyer in Tallahassee, Florida, has resisted the temptation to fix her hair and declined dinner invitations from close friends. But when one of his city's public pools reopened by appointment, he decided to test the waters. Only a handful of other swimmers shared the water.

"I was so excited to be back in the water, and it felt wonderful," said Walborsky.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was tested for the coronavirus on live television on Sunday. Any New Yorker who experiences flu-like symptoms or returns to work can now be tested, Cuomo said.

"We are all talking about what the virus is spreading when economic activity increases. Well, how do you know what the virus is spreading? Tests, tests, tests," he said.

Kunzelman reported from Silver Spring, Maryland. Associated Press writers Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee, Florida; Michael R. Sisak in New York; and AP writers from around the world contributed.

