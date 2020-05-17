Home Local News US and European leaders weigh risks of reopening without a vaccine

US and European leaders weigh risks of reopening without a vaccine

NEW YORK – On a weekend when many people tired of the pandemic emerged from weeks of confinement, leaders in the US USA And Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop.

In separate stern warnings, two top European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to live with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine.

"We are facing this risk, and we have to accept it, otherwise we could never relaunch," Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said, agreeing to a push from regional leaders to allow restaurants, bars and beach facilities to open Monday, weeks. before an earlier time.

Conte and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warnings came as governments around the world and many US states. USA They struggled to restart the economies blinded by the pandemic.

With 36 million new unemployed in the US alone. In the US, economic pressures are mounting even as authorities acknowledge that reopening the risks triggers new waves of infection and death. In the USA In the US, images of crowded bars, beaches, and boardwalks suggested that some were heedless of warnings to safely enjoy reopened spaces while limiting the risk of spread of infection.

Britain's Johnson, who was hospitalized last month with a serious attack of COVID-19, speculated Sunday that a vaccine may not develop at all, despite a huge global effort to produce it.

"There is still a long way to go, and I must be honest that a vaccine might not pay off," Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

President Donald Trump, by contrast, promised Americans a quick return to normality that seemed far more optimistic than most experts say is realistic.

"We are looking for vaccines, we are looking for cures and we are very, very far down the line," he said as he called up a broadcast of the charity golf tournament on Sunday broadcast on NBC. "I think that will not be in the very distant future. But even before that, I think we will return to normal."

Trump said events will likely resume with small crowds, if any, but he hopes that by the time the Masters Tournament is played in November, the crowds can return.

