US Air Force USA Prepares for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season – Upnews Info

Members of the Air Force that make up Hurricane Hunters set out on their first storm task of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to investigate an area for possible development in a tropical depression or storm near the Bahamas.

Air Force hurricane hunters are expected to fly to Invest 90L throughout the weekend to provide meteorological data via satellite communication to the National Hurricane Center in Miami to improve their computer models that forecast movement and intensity, the lieutenant said. Colonel Anthony Wilmot, 53rd WRS director of operations.

According to the NHC, there is a 70 percent chance that this area of ​​interest will become Tropical Storm Arthur over the weekend. This would be the sixth year in a row with a named storm in May.

"Mother Nature does not operate on a calendar, so this is a reminder to always be prepared," said Colonel Jeffrey A. Van Dootingh, commander of Wing 403. "In that regard, the 53rd WRS is ready, set. and able to accomplish these storm tasks to provide valuable information to NHC that can help save lives and property. "

Hurricane hunters are conducting a fact-finding mission today. A low-level inversion mission is flown at 500 to 1,500 feet to determine if there is a closed circulation, and if there is a closed circulation, fixed missions begin to fly in the system, Wilmot said.

Once a system becomes a tropical storm or hurricane, hurricane hunters begin to fly at higher altitudes, ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 feet depending on the severity of the storm. Aircrews fly through the eye of a storm four to six times per mission to locate the center of low pressure and the storm's circulation. During each pass through the center, they release drop probes, which collect pressure, temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed as they descend to the ocean surface.

During storm and reversal flights, air crews transmit meteorological data collected from the aircraft's crash probes and sensors, via satellite communication every 10 minutes to NHC to assist them with their storm forecasts and warnings.

Forecasters have projected that this hurricane season will be more active than usual; however, be it a busy or slow season, it only takes one devastating storm to make it a bad year for a community, so it is important to be prepared, the wing commander said.