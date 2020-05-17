UC-Berkeley graduates entering an uncertain world made up of COVID-19; "I'm supposed to be doing great,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF / AP) – Tyler Lyson observed his parents' financial collapse in the Great Recession a decade ago. He promised he would find the security they never had: he would earn a college degree.

The 28-year-old won a full scholarship to the University of California-Berkeley and on Monday, he will become the first in his family to graduate from college.

"I'm supposed to be fine," he said.

Instead, he feels helpless and panicked, with a political science degree that seems pointless. He has a 7-month-old baby and his wife, a United Airlines stewardess, is afraid of losing her job. In recent weeks, he has applied for around 35 jobs across the country.

It is also considering the military. "Unfortunately, they always need people," he said. "And the benefits are very good."

Just a few months ago, graduates of the Class of 2020 seemed almost certain of success. The economy was booming. The stock market had closed the year strong. The unemployment rate, declining for years, had dropped to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent in February. Jobs overtook applicants and fears of a recession had faded.

Then came the pandemic, wrecking the economy. Last month, more than 20.5 million jobs disappeared when the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the worst since the Great Depression. Graduates' high hopes were dashed when corporations cut budgets and terminated job offers and internships.

For working-class students who defied the odds of getting a college education, it is hard to be optimistic about the future. There is a sense of an endless crisis, with past due loans and sacked family members.

%MINIFYHTMLf8033aaecbb71e786a58028432d3dfa617%

These graduates will compete not only with experienced workers, but also with those in another class of 2020: high school graduates who are not going to college or who have put their dreams on hold to join the job search, in some cases to help newly unemployed parents.

Others opt for a 2-year junior college instead of a 4-year program or take a gap year or have decided that it is not worth paying for tuition that can be done online only.

In California's Central Agricultural Valley, Merced County has six high schools with nearly 2,500 seniors, many from low-income or immigrant families. Typically, about 40 percent go to college and the rest go directly to jobs in mechanics, construction, agriculture and hospitality, industries that are, for now, wiped out or stagnant.

"The future looks very, very bleak," said Merced's assistant superintendent Constantino Aguilar. Where are these students going? Many doors have been closed. We are trying to plan for the future of our students and there is nothing for them. "

Whether the Class of 2020 will face long-term setbacks depends on the severity of the recession and the speed of the economic recovery, he said. The longer it lasts, the worse the damage.

While struggling to find work, Tyler Lyson is considering leaving Berkeley to move into his cheaper Post Falls, Idaho home, even though it would feel like he was giving up on his dreams.

When he was a teenager, he saw his family lose everything in the recession. Her father's construction business collapsed and the family had to abandon their foreclosed home so quickly that they dumped almost everything they owned into a well and set it on fire.

%MINIFYHTMLf8033aaecbb71e786a58028432d3dfa618%

"I saw everything go up in smoke, everything we had," said Lyson. "Since then, I knew I needed to go to college and have something to turn to."