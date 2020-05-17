Twitter asks: Whose daughter is prettier: Scottie Pippen or Michael Jordan?

There's renewed public interest in the personal lives of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, from ESPN's 10-part documentary, "The Last Dance," which chronicles Michael Jordan and the 1997 Chicago Bulls- 98.

The documentary Michael, Scottie and the Bulls allowed NBA Entertainment to follow them throughout the season and document their final championship together. The series features a plethora of never-before-seen images, including images of Michael and Scottie's baby daughters.

Well, those two babies are all big. And yesterday a debate broke out on Twitter, that the girl grew up to be prettier.

We are neutral on the subject, because we feel that both are beautiful. But what do you think? . .

Here is Scottie's first-born daughter, Taylor, who is 26 years old:

And here is Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine, who is 27 years old: