Trump ousted the State Department watchdog; Democrats open consultation

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged President Donald Trump to fire the official responsible for combating waste and fraud in his department, a White House official said Saturday, a recommendation that will surely come under scrutiny after Democrats in Congress opened an investigation into what they said "may be an illegal act of retaliation."

Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday night that he was removing Steve Linick, who ran the inspector general's office at the State Department, and replaced him with an ambassador with close ties to Vice President Mike Pence.

Representative Eliot Engel, a Democrat from New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, immediately called the decision to remove Linick a "scandalous act,quot; intended to protect Pompeo from responsibility.

By Saturday, Engel and Senator Bob Menéndez, DN.J., the highest-ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had opened an investigation into Linick's removal, citing a pattern of "firing inspectors general for political motives ".

In letters to the White House, the State Department and Linick, the two Democrats wrote that they believed Linick had opened an investigation into Pompeo's wrongdoing and that Pompeo had responded by recommending that Linick be fired. Lawmakers did not provide further details, but a Democratic aide said Linick had been investigating whether Pompeo misused a political representative in the State Department to carry out personal duties for himself and his wife.

A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed on Saturday that Pompeo had recommended Linick's withdrawal and said Trump had agreed. A Pompeo spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

"Such action, designed transparently to protect Secretary Pompeo from personal responsibility, would undermine the foundation of our democratic institutions and may be an illegal act of retaliation," the lawmakers wrote.

Since starting his current job in April 2018, Pompeo has come under increasing public scrutiny for what critics say is his use of State Department resources for personal efforts. Menendez has asked Pompeo to explain how he can justify frequent trips to Kansas, his adopted home state, using State Department funds and planes. He has taken his wife, Susan Pompeo, on many trips abroad, telling others that she is a "force multiplier,quot; for him. And CNN reported last year that congressional officials were analyzing possible misuse of diplomatic security personnel to run personal errands. That did not result in the opening of a formal investigation.

In their letters, Engel and Menéndez requested that the administration provide records and information related to Linick's firing, as well as "records of all IG investigations involving the Secretary's Office that were open, pending, or incomplete at the time of the Mr. Linick is shooting.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, one of the few Republicans in Congress who has publicly criticized the president, denounced Linick's firing Saturday night.

“The firings of multiple inspectors general are unprecedented; doing so without good cause cools independence essential to its purpose, "Romney said on Twitter." It is a threat to responsible democracy and a rift in the constitutional balance of power. "

Few Republicans have commented on the measure. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa, who in the past has been dedicated to defending inspectors general, said in a statement that "a general lack of confidence is simply not enough detail to satisfy Congress."

Trump's decision to remove Linick is the latest in a series of dismissals aimed at inspectors generals who, according to the president and his allies, oppose his agenda, ending traditional independence from internal oversight agencies.

On May 1, even as the coronavirus pandemic continued to devastate the country, Trump decided to expel Christi Grimm, chief deputy chief inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services, whose office had released a report revealing the dire state of the response from the nation to the coronavirus outbreak. It has also taken steps to eliminate two other inspectors general.

A month earlier, the president expelled Michael Atkinson, inspector general of the intelligence community, who had angered the president by insisting on informing lawmakers of a whistleblower complaint that ultimately sparked a recall process.

The President also took steps to remove Glenn Fine, who has been Acting Inspector General of the Defense Department since before Trump took office, so that he could not be installed as the leader of an oversight panel to control how he spends the Trump administration trillions of dollars in pandemic aid approved by Congress.

In his letter informing Pelosi of Linick's removal, which was obtained by The New York Times, Trump wrote that "it is vital that you have the utmost confidence in those appointed to serve as Inspectors General."

"That is no longer the case with respect to this Inspector General," added the president.

Under the law, the administration must notify Congress 30 days before formally completing an inspector general. Linick is expected to leave his post after that period.

Linick was featured during the impeachment investigation when he requested an urgent meeting with members of Congress staff to deliver copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, indicating that the documents may be relevant to the House's investigation into whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The documents, a record of contacts between Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer and Ukrainian prosecutors, as well as accounts of Ukrainian law enforcement procedures, turned out to be largely inconsequential.

Two other investigations led by Linick's office created friction between top political officials in the State Department. The office said in November that it had discovered that the agency's designees, when led by Rex Tillerson, had retaliated against a career official, Sahar Nowrouzzadeh, because of his Iranian-American ethnicity and the perception that he had political views. different from those of top Trump officials. Brian Hook, then head of the policy planning office, where Nowrouzzadeh worked, was examined in that investigation. Hook is now the special representative for Iran and works closely with Pompeo.

Linick's office also discovered in August that two people named for politics in the Office of International Organization Affairs had harassed career employees based on claims that the employees were "unfair,quot; based on their perceived political views.

His expulsion came hours after the Democratic-led House passed a $ 3 billion coronavirus relief measure that included a provision designed to provide additional legal protections for inspectors general. The general proposal has no chance of becoming law, with almost unanimous Republican opposition.