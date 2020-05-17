Tropical Storm Arthur is closer to the east coast of the US. USA

MIAMI (AP) – Tropical storm Arthur approached the US east coast on Sunday. Although its impact was expected to be limited to some minor flooding and rough seas along the North Carolina coast.

Arthur formed off the Florida coast on Saturday, making it the sixth consecutive year that a named storm has developed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on June 1.

The US National Hurricane Center. USA In Miami, it issued a tropical storm warning to the North Carolina Outer Banks on Sunday. At 11 a.m. EDT, the center of the storm was about 550 kilometers (345 miles) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Arthur had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northeast at 9 mph (approximately 14 kph).

Forecasts indicate that Arthur will stay away from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina on Sunday and then approach the North Carolina coast on Monday, where 1 to 3 inches of rain will fall on Sunday night and Monday.

The tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the North Carolina coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The National Weather Service said eastern North Carolina should prepare for some localized flooding and dangerous marine conditions along the coast.

"Minor flooding is possible due to storm surge in very low areas adjacent to the ocean, sounds and rivers, with dune flooding and flooding of properties and possible roads in places where dune structures are weak," mainly north of Cape Lookout, The weather service said Sunday.

Dangerous coastal wave conditions and rip currents are expected to spread north from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states in the coming days.

While there may be a component of water warming and climate change in other storms prior to June, Arthur is more of a subtropical storm system than a traditionally named storm, and his water is colder than is generally needed for Storm formation said the hurricane from Colorado State University. researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Many of these off-season storms are weak and fleeting that forecasters can now see due to satellites and better technology and would have been lost in earlier times, Klotzbach said. Like most earlier storms than usual, Arthur is likely to remain offshore, but it could be relatively close to the North Carolina coast on Monday, Klotzbach said.

Local forecasters in the Bahamas said the rains have remained on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco, which are still struggling to recover after being hit by a Category 5 hurricane last year.

However, no flooding has been reported as the depression swirls just northwest of the archipelago and is expected to head into the open ocean as it strengthens.

Authorities said they were prepared to evacuate patients currently in tents in Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian damaged the island's hospital, but forecasters said most of the thunderstorms are at north and east of the depression and are not expected to affect the region.