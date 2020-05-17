Travis Scott and LeBron James Design Class of 2020 t-shirt for charity

Instagram

The rapper and basketball star have teamed up to raise funds for educational and hunger relief efforts with a special t-shirt design for 2020 graduates.

Rapper Travis Scott (II) has joined forces with the basketball superstar Lebron James Design a special shirt for the Class of 2020.

The ace from the Los Angeles Lakers has ensured that graduating students from across the United States were able to enjoy some form of celebration after graduation ceremonies were canceled in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted a remote online youth event this weekend, titled "Graduate Together: America Honors 2020 High School Class," with guests including Jonas brothers, Pharrell Williams, Yara Shahidi, Kevin Hart, Zendaya Coleman, Timothee Chalametand former president of the USA USA Barack Obama.

And to further mark the occasion, LeBron partnered with hitmaker "Sicko Mode" Scott to launch a special piece of merchandise, with all proceeds donated to charity.

The colorful Cactus Jack Class of 2020 T-shirt was designed by Scott and is only available through his website this weekend.

Half of the proceeds will benefit the LeBron James Foundation, which supports educational programs in his native Akron, Ohio, while Scott has chosen to support the coronavirus relief efforts of officials with the food charity Feeding Texas.

Sharing the design on Instagram, LeBron wrote: "Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend and game-changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Grad shirt class of 2020 for all of you! "

"This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to bring you something special that marks this incredible achievement … All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys."