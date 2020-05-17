Trade impacts will persist long after the COVID-19 pandemic ends – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – As companies begin to reopen with the relaxation, there is a grim report on when and if they will be able to recover from the losses they suffered during the pandemic.

At Fieldwork Brewing in Berkeley, they have been able to stay fairly successful through their sidewalk pickup service and beer delivery business.

Still, they do not have full staff for pre-pandemic levels.

"It is unprecedented," said Barry Braden, the owner of the company. "It is nothing that we expected to face as small entrepreneurs, but it is what we have."

Fieldwork Brewing has 7 locations in Northern California. Initially it suspended 70 percent of its staff, but with a strong sidewalk delivery and takeout business, Fieldwork has returned to 60 percent of its pre-pandemic staffing levels.

Unlike other businesses, the brewery plans to bring many of the employees back without permission.

"Initially we are going to outstrip the staff," Braden told KPIX 5. "We have to make sure we take care of sanitation and cleanup." We have to make sure we can deliver at home. "

But according to a survey of 123 companies conducted by the Bay Area Council, transitioning to normal will be a slow process. Most companies estimate that it will take at least a year for revenues to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Of them, 10 percent say it could take 2 years.

"People need to work to live, so it is very threatening to imagine that it could take years for businesses to reappear," said Jim Wunderman, Executive Director of the Bay Area Council.

The return could depend on when companies can reopen completely. A whopping 70 percent fear it won't happen until stage 4 of Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan.

"The belief in the community is that it will take a long time to return longer than we think is feasible to operate an effective economy that serves the economy and the workforce," said Wunderman.

While companies like Fieldwork need many of their employees on-site, 89 percent of companies will have partial remote work policies.