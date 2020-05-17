Toni Braxton wishes Stevie Wonder a happy 70th birthday. Watch the video she shared to mark this event.

Toni Braxton wished Stevie Wonder a happy birthday for its 70th anniversary! Check out the video he shared on his social media account to mark this important event.

‘Singing # StevieWonder & # 39; s Overjoyed. Standing in front of Stevie and singing my heart ♥ ️ we love you and happy 70th birthday ’Toni subtitled her video.

A follower said, "I kept beckoning them to turn down the sound, it still sounded flawless," and someone else posted this: "I love you so much, Toni, I've been listening to you all my life … Thank you for coming to South Africa, a dream come true, for Please continue to bless us with your gift.

Another follower said, "This was a beautiful tribute to the legendary Stevie Wonder!" And someone else wrote, "One of my favorite singers sings one of my favorite Stevie Wonder songs. What a great way to end the night."

Another fan also spoke about Toni and said: Oh Oh Miss Toni! My husband @bezijoon and I just saw this! It was so beautiful! We love you! You are amazing! Happy 70 Stevie Wonder! Sharing @cashmereserb ".

Someone else said: ‘@tonibraxton Time seems to stand still! Beautiful now and beautiful then! "And a follower posted this:" What show was this? I saw this clip 5 times so far and I will see it a little more. Stevie Wonder seemed very happy when she applauded. "

In other news, she had some new music lately and got her fans really excited. Toni also made sure to share some behind the scenes footage of making this song really enjoyable.

Aside from this, Tamar Braxton and her sister Toni made their fans cry with their latest IG posts. Both remember LoLo Braxton, the girl who lost her life.

Fans sent the ladies the kindest thoughts in the comments.



