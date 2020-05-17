Tiny Harris and T.I. Celebrate the birthday of your son, the great Harris with sweet and emotional messages

Tiny Harris and T.I. They are celebrating the birthday of their son, Major Harris. Both proud parents posted some sweet and loving messages on their social media accounts to mark this important event.

Take a look at the posts Major's parents shared on their IG accounts.

‘Happy birthday to my little man, mommy's baby @majorpharris, my only son, I struggle daily to try to find things that excite or even impress you. U really are the definition of undisturbed. You will always be my little genius, my teacher. I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you more than life! Mayor for President 20/20 ", Tiny captioned his post.

Someone said, "Everyone loves the Major. I am willing to write his name for President 20/20. The Major got my vote," and another follower said, "You've been here before for sure, happy solar return, young King!"

Another fan said, "Happy birthday Major, I pray you have an amazing day!"

Tip also shared a message for his son: ‘Happy Birthday to my youngest BIG dog, Major P. Harris. I am super proud of you and the young man you are becoming. I love you more today than the day you were born. Every time we speak you surprise us with your perspective. I can't wait to see what other forms of greatness life has in store for you. Now let's live it and prepare it for your special day! Love Pops👑 "

A fan said: Feliz Happy birthday, older !! I always had a real weak point for your little genius! Enjoy your day !! "and someone else said," Being a Taurus makes a lot of sense. He seems so loving and full of love. Happy Senior Birthday. "

Another follower said: Feliz Happy Senior Birthday! I love the way he thinks and responds. Smart and smart, "and someone else wished Major the best:" Happy birthday, Major, you are a gift from God, I pray that your life will continue to be blessed. "

Ad

Happy birthday, Major!



Post views:

0 0