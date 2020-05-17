Timothee Chalamet thanks the teachers of statistics in his graduation speech for the class of 2020

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Call me by your name & # 39; pays tribute to teachers of their favorite subject in high school when they deliver a speech for graduating students in a virtual event.



Timothee Chalamet He gave a special thanks to his former teachers of statistics during a speech for the graduating class of 2020.

The 24-year-old "Call me by your name"The actor made an appearance during the virtual event Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on Saturday May 16, 2020 and honored teachers who continue to educate students in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hello to the class of 2020. I am happy to have the opportunity to be here and celebrate with all of you tonight," said Timothee. "I can't imagine what the past few months have been like for the students, let alone the high school seniors, and not being able to attend the graduation ceremonies."

"I am joined by this year's 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who stand behind me to thank the teachers who inspire us."

The star went on to pay tribute to her own statistical professors at LaGuardia High School, where she graduated as a teenager.

"I want to yell at three of my own Mr. Lobenhofer, Mrs. Faison and Mrs. Lawton," he shared. "Thank you for your valiant efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything."

Timothee concluded: "Congratulations to the class of 2020. Be well, be safe. Peace and love."

During his high school years "The king"Star planned to embark on a rap career, and he even wrote and performed a song about his love for the subject, under the nickname Lil timmy tim. Check it out here.