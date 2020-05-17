Tiger King movie: Tara Reid in talks to play Joe Exotic's nemesis, Carole Baskin

Tara Reid is in talks to play Carole Baskin in an upcoming Netflix film adaptation. Tiger king

the Sharknado and american foot The Star manager revealed the news that he is being considered for the role of Joe Exotic's nemesis in a new scripted movie inspired by the hit documentary.

"We are in talks with the producers and she is being considered, that's all I can say right now as the casting is on hold," said Philippe Ashfield. Page six.





Tara loves Tiger king and I found the documentary extremely interesting. She feels like she could get into Carole Baskin's character very well … and she looks similar to Baskin's. "

Currently there are several scripts Tiger king productions on the jobs, including a series starring Nicolas Cage as the tiger merchant Exotic.

The eight-episode show will narrate how Exotic "struggled to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity."