Tiffany Haddish talks about a life-changing encounter with Kevin Hart when he was homeless

The star of & # 39; Girls & # 39; Trip & # 39; may be one of the most successful female comedians, but in the past, she used to be homeless and living outside of her car until she met Kevin.

Before being a Hollywood star, Tiffany Haddish he had his fair share of the fight. During his appearance in a recent interview with "Today"Sunday Sitdown" from the series, the actress shared her story when she was homeless.

He first talked about his abusive mother. "I would try to make my mother laugh," said Tiffany. "Because if he was laughing he wasn't hitting."

The "Girls trip"The star went on to say that she always wanted to be an" energy producer "while surrounded by large crowds at events. She then joined the" comedy camp "and decided to pursue a career as a comedian. That led to one more career. stable, although not necessarily financially stable at the time.

Explaining that he was homeless and living in his car, Tiffany said, "I always stopped 5 to 10 minutes late so that nobody could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car." However, that ended after the meeting. Kevin Hart.

"[Kevin Hart] said: 'You can't be living in your car on these streets'," the life-changing encounter detailed. "He gave me $ 300 and said, 'Find yourself a place for the week. And then write a list of goals for what you want to do and then start achieving those goals.'

Her connection to Kevin didn't stop there. He had some guest starring roles on various shows, including "The true husbands of Hollywood" with the "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"actor.

Later in the interview, Tiffany also spoke about being the first African-American comedian to host "Saturday night live"." Once everything was done, I was like & # 39; Whew, I made that story & # 39; "he shared." Every morning when I get up I am always praying and grateful. So I always try to find the good in everything. "