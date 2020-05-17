Thousands of vehicles line up for the Grand Prairie mobile food pantry – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Rows of vehicles waiting for much-needed food boxes are becoming a normal sight in North Texas during the pandemic. And Sunday's drawing at Grand Prairie was no exception.

Thousands of vehicles lined up Sunday morning for a drawing at Lone Star Park, organized by the North Texas Food Bank and non-profit organization Agape Connect.

It was another effort to provide thousands of boxes of food to families in need.

"I have walked and seen many children in their vehicles and they have been waiting a couple of hours to receive food." That is why we have partnered with an organization that is behind me and serves ready-to-eat meals, "said Gerson Hernández of Agape Connect.

Organizers estimate that about 3,000 vehicles passed through the food bank on Sunday.

Last Thursday, the same kind of scene was present at Fair Park in Dallas, where the North Texas Food Bank gave away thousands of boxes with the help of the National Guard. It was the third time that a giveaway like this had been held in Fair Park during the coronavirus pandemic.