Thomas Ravenel Destroys Southern Charm: Says He Wouldn't Blame Cameran Eubanks' Husband For Cheating Because He Wants To Be Like Patricia Altschul

The Southern Charm teacup overflows. Now, people who aren't even on the show are giving the heir two cents about Kathryn Dennis's alleged plan to create a story about Cameran Eubanks' husband cheating on a makeup artist from South Carolina.

All About the Tea released a shocking report that explained why Cameran dropped out of the show. Except, Cameran and the woman accused of having an affair with Jason Wimberly insist that the rumor is false.

Thomas Ravenel, who was fired from the program more than a year ago, has decided to intervene on the rumor of the matter. He also received a hit on Patricia Altschul.

The former politician tweeted: "I don't know if Cameron Wimberly's husband cheated or not, but someone would blame him if he considered that his hero in life whom he would kill to emulate was that lying gold-seeking bitch, Patricia Altschul."

After a fan called him out for the blatant insult, Thomas replied, ‘The truth is never terrible. Cameran and Patricia are terrible. Anyone who falls in love with Bravo editing BS has a very small brain. "

He also offered an update on his life after the southern charm.

‘I'm perfectly fine now that liars and losers / junk who are connected to Southern Charm are now not connected to me. The funny thing is that his appearance on this show is the proudest achievement of his resume. "

This comes after he continues to criticize the Bravo series, which he said has been asked to return countless times.

The Ravenel has yet to comment on his own personal drama, which includes allegations that he is going to be a father for the third time with a woman he is no longer dating.

Cameran has yet to respond to Thomas's unpleasant words; However, it would not be a surprise if Patricia does.

