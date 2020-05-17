This is what you can expect from Monday's weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTML4d7a8a3d63508cb5abbe008a39509cb014%
The Boston region is in a quiet and comfortable week, depending on the weather.
There is a slight chance of some rain early on Monday morning, followed by cool, dry weather that will last much of the week. The skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with high temperatures between 60 and 60 degrees, according to forecasters.
See the AccuWeather forecast below:
See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.
