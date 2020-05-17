"This is the last train leaving the station,quot;: Minnesota Senate liaison bill fails – Up News Info

– A $ 998 million bond bill failed Sunday night in the Minnesota Senate, increasing the likelihood that Governor Tim Walz will convene a special session in mid-June.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a statement: "This is the last train leaving the station for bonding," declaring that an alternative bonding bill will not be put to a vote in recent years. hours of the 2020 Legislative Session.

A $ 2 billion bail proposal, backed by Democratic Governor Tim Walz, failed Saturday night in the DFL-controlled House.

Gazelka said Sunday that the majorities in the Republican Party-controlled Senate and DFL-controlled House reached the $ 998 million compromise, but were still negotiating with both minorities, with House Republicans being the biggest obstacle during this process. .

I heard that the governor called DFL senators to withdraw the $ 998 million bail bill. What is enough? The largest bill in history and still not enough. #mnleg #mnsenate – Paul Gazelka (@paulgazelka) May 17, 2020

Another issue of concern in the closing hours of the session was the increase in state workers, which was approved before the pandemic. But because of the projected deficit Minnesota is now facing due to COVID-19, the Senate late Saturday night voted to freeze workers' wages, meaning they wouldn't get a raise until next summer.

"We feel it is a fair approach to making sure our state workers are treated fairly, but also as we recognize a decrease in revenue of approximately $ 4 billion in the state in less than two months, we know we have to be very, very careful, ”Gazelka said.

Last week, the House of Representatives approved increases for state workers for this year, so it appears that increases for both workers and the bail bill will be reduced on Sunday night.

However, lawmakers may well be called for a special session in June, due to the governor's possible extension of his state emergency declaration.