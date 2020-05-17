This innovative coronavirus vaccine has already worked in monkeys – BGR

The candidate for the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford scientists is already in phase 1 trials in humans and could be ready for emergency use as early as September, according to an earlier report.

The researchers have published a first study detailing their research on mice and monkeys, and the data suggests that the COVID-19 vaccine may stop the virus from replicating within the body.

The new coronavirus is here to stay, WHO officials said earlier this week. Before that, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the virus is not likely to be eradicated anytime soon, even at all. That may have sounded like bad news, but it really isn't. We have now reached a point where we have several viable COVID-19 therapies that can reduce the time it takes to recover and prevent complications, and will be further refined in the coming months. Additionally, a growing number of companies are developing laboratory-made antibodies that can replicate the success of plasma transfusions by survivors of COVID-19 to beat the virus. And the first vaccine candidates that are effective and safe could be approved for emergency use as early as this fall.

In mid-April, more than 115 teams were working on vaccine candidates, and several of them have started clinical trials. Results are already coming for some of them, and the promising Oxford drug that could be ready by September has just delivered more good news: ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 works in monkeys.

Scientists at Oxford said a few weeks ago that "the first million doses of their vaccine may be available by September," just as Phase 1 of the human trials began.

"The rhesus macaque is the closest thing we have to humans," said Dr. Munster at the time, referring to the six monkeys that were inoculated and exposed to the virus. He said the results of the study that allowed the Oxford team to move into clinical trials would be published soon, and the research will eventually be published in advance of print.

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is made from a virus called ChAdOx1, a weekend version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that infects chimpanzees but can also multiply in humans. The researchers added specific SARS-CoV-2 virus proteins that make the coronavirus spike protein. That's the key element of the virus that allows it to bind to ACE2 receptors on human cells inside the nose, lungs, blood vessels, and other organs. The researchers want to use ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to train an immune system that was not exposed to SARS-CoV-2 to recognize that spike protein and develop an immune response (antibodies) that would prevent the virus from attacking cells.

The researchers vaccinated six monkeys with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, observing spike-specific antibodies 14 days after immunization. They waited two more weeks to challenge the six monkeys and the control group with SARS-CoV-2. They then tested all of the monkeys for the new coronavirus, looking at both the nasal swabs and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid from the lungs.

The researchers said that the nasal swabs of all the animals had the virus, but BAL tests revealed that only two of the inoculated monkeys had viral genomic RNA in their lungs. Crucially, the virus was not replicating, which is what would happen in unvaccinated subjects.

All monkeys were euthanized and tissue samples were collected. The study says that none of the vaccinated monkeys showed signs of lung disease consistent with COVID-19. "All of the lungs were histologically normal, and no evidence of viral pneumonia or immune-enhanced inflammatory disease was observed," the study says. Comparatively, two of the three control animals developed some severe degree of viral interstitial pneumonia seven days after infection.

Research shows the vaccine is effective in preventing the virus from replicating in the lower respiratory tract, the researchers say, even if the monkeys had the virus inside their noses. "However, the animals were challenged with a high dose of virus through multiple routes, which probably does not reflect realistic human exposure," he said.

Also important is the fact that the study confirmed that the vaccine candidate did not cause "immune-enhanced disease in vaccinated animals."

The study data allowed the team to move on to Phase 1 trials, which began on April 23 in a cohort of 1,110 patients. A combined Phase 2 and 3 could start this month and could include up to 5,000 people. AstraZeneca announced a partnership with Oxford for the global development and distribution of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, assuming it is approved for mass use.

It should be noted that while these preliminary results are promising, there is no guarantee that human trials will be successful or that ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 will become a commercial product in the fight against COVID-19.

