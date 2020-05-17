The US Space Force USA Launch an X-37B unmanned spacecraft into orbit for a classified mission – Upnews Info

The US Space Force USA It has launched the next unmanned X-37B spacecraft into orbit for a classified mission.

America's most experienced space launch provider, United Launch Alliance (ULA), successfully launched the X-37B orbital test vehicle for the US Space Force. USA At 9:14 am EDT this morning from LC-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

A live video stream of the launch showed Atlas V taking off into space and separating the first stage of the rocket from the upper stage of the Centaur. However, the live stream was later cut off due to extreme secrecy surrounding the X-37B's capabilities, ULA chief executive Tory Bruno said.

"It is a classified mission, and what is classified about it as the details of the vehicle itself, the mission it will perform in orbit and where it will do it," he said. "Therefore, we have to stop the live broadcast so that it is not easy for opponents to solve those things by having so much data about the flight and the deployment."

In a statement Sunday, the ULA said that an Atlas V 501 configuration rocket launched the USSF-7 mission with a mysterious spacecraft for the US Space Force. USA In a show of national solidarity, this launch will be dedicated to honoring front-line responders and those affected by COVID-19. This will mark the sixth flight of the X-37B orbital test vehicle (OTV-6).

The X-37B is the newest and most advanced reentry spacecraft. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program performs risk reduction, experimentation, and operations development concept for reusable space vehicle technologies.

The vehicle is the first since the space shuttle with the ability to return experiments to Earth for later inspection and analysis. This United States Air Force unmanned space vehicle explores reusable vehicle technologies that support long-term space goals.

The X-37B has a lift body style and landing profile similar to that of the space shuttle, but the vehicle is a quarter of the size. The X-37B design combines the best of aircraft and spacecraft in an affordable system that is easy to operate and maintain.