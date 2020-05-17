The story of how Taylor Swift's epic Bad Blood Blood video came together

the Paramore The singer met Taylor in 2011, when the artist arrived in town and invited Hayley to join her on stage one night on her Speak Now tour.

"I really didn't know that she covered the songs of different people every night, which has now become such an important part of her tours, like she brought out friends who have great songs or whatever," Williams reminded Stereogum on 2020. "But it blew my mind because I really didn't think, I mean 'Misery Business' had been a great song at the time, but I really didn't imagine that many kids would know 'That's what you get &' # 39; ". And it was a lot of fun doing that. "

For a time they both lived primarily in Nashville and started hanging out "after the big Kanye thing happened."

"She's really a sweet person and this tough music industry has tried to chew and spit on her a thousand times," Williams said (although she noted that she "doesn't really know (Swift) that well,quot; anymore). And I think she always comes out on top because she's actually a great writer and a great artist. And I think she is a good person, you know? "

Recalling the "Bad Blood,quot; video, "I think we can all clearly see that I don't fit in," Williams said, laughing. "It was really cool. Like I had to do a choreography for that fight scene, but then they brought in a double for the things I couldn't do. I definitely felt like I was in a world where I don't belong. I feel like this every time that Paramore has done something that is mega mainstream. "

At the time, however, Williams appreciated being given full artistic freedom to follow his inspiration for The Crimson Curse.

"(Taylor) said, 'I just need you to pick something like a fighting style and a name,' 'Williams told MTV News after the video's release. "Instantly I thought I wanted to be like Leeloo (from The fifth element) … and that's the way we did it. "

"The whole day was a dream (on set)," he added. "I still text him (Taylor) … freaking out about the fact that I basically have to play a character I'm obsessed with."