The Mysterious US Military Space Plane USA Return to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – The mysterious US military space plane. USA It launched back into orbit on Sunday, this time with an additional load of scientific experiments.

It is the sixth flight of an X-37B, a solar powered aircraft that is flown remotely without a crew. Authorities do not say how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission.

The previous mission lasted a record two years, with a touchdown shrouded in darkness at NASA's Kennedy Space Center last year.

The winged spacecraft resembles old NASA shuttles, but is considerably smaller at 29 feet long. The one just launched features an additional compartment for experiments, including several for NASA. The Air Force has two of these reusable space planes.

Since the first flight in 2010, space planes had recorded a combined orbit of 2,865 days through Sunday. That is seven years and 10 months.

Delayed a day by bad weather, this marks only the second rocket launch for the newly established Space Force. In March, he hoisted a national security satellite.

The United Launch Alliance, which provided the Atlas V rocket, dedicated Sunday's launch to healthcare workers and others who are working on the front line of the pandemic.

The company said it followed the health advice for the launch. Many of the flight controllers wore masks and were scattered.

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station has an exceptionally fast turn for its next launch.

Before dawn on Monday, SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites for global internet service. It will be the last SpaceX flight before its first astronaut launch, scheduled for May 27 from the Kennedy Space Center next door.