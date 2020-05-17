The Mysterious US Military Space Plane USA Return to orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – The mysterious US military space plane USA It fired into orbit again on Sunday, this time with an additional load of scientific experiments.

It is the sixth flight of an X-37B, a solar powered aircraft that is controlled by remote control without crew.

Authorities do not say how long the spacecraft will remain in orbit this time or the purpose of the mission. But a senior vice president for X-37B Boeing developer Jim Chilton noted that each mission has been progressively longer.

The previous mission lasted a record two years, with a touchdown shrouded in darkness at NASA's Kennedy Space Center last year.

The winged spacecraft resembles old NASA shuttles, but is only a quarter the size of 29 feet (9 meters) long. The newly launched has an additional compartment for experiments, including several for NASA and the US Naval Research Laboratory. USA, making it the biggest science load for an X-37B.

The Air Force has two of these reusable space planes. Their base of operations is a former space shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

"You could say the X-37B sits on the shoulders of the space shuttle," said Chilton. "In a common way to a common home."

Since the first flight in 2010, the secret space planes had recorded a combined orbit of 2,865 days until Sunday.

"If you add up all the missions, just under eight years in orbit and a billion miles, then you will travel a lot on this machine," Chilton said during the launch transmission.

Delayed one day by bad weather, this marked only the second rocket launch for the newly established Space Force. In March, he hoisted a national security satellite.

The United Launch Alliance, which provided the Atlas V rocket, dedicated Sunday's launch to healthcare workers and others who are working on the front line of the pandemic.

The company said it followed the health advice for the launch. Many of the flight controllers wore masks and were scattered.

The precautions were less apparent along the causeways in the area, where onlookers parked to watch the Atlas rise. Thick low clouds marred the show.

Cape Canaveral Air Force Station has an exceptionally fast turn for its next launch.

Before dawn on Monday, SpaceX will attempt to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites for global internet service. It will be the last SpaceX flight before its first astronaut launch, scheduled for May 27 from the Kennedy Space Center next door.

