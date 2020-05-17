The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Another week at home, another week of transformations!
It's safe to say that many of us right now have become so bored that we've done something to change our looks, whether it's a haircut, dying hair (for our stylist who has spent years perfecting the disgust of our tone) or even just putting on a pair of jeans for the first time in weeks.
Celebrities also feel that calm, with Chris Pratt finally letting his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Give him the haircut at home and another star shaving his beard for the first time in over seven years. Plus, Armie hammer is already in change of image No. 2.
But it wasn't just people who showed changes this week, as one of Bravo's most popular reality series is experiencing a jolt of the cast, and the long-awaited debut of a beloved Broadway show changed its premiere, much to the delight. from his fans.
Here are the most amazing transformations of pop culture this week …
NBC
Elle Fanning
In one of the week's most delightful moments, Fanning shared a photo of herself dressed as Brad Pitt, channeling her famous "beard bead,quot; during her virtual appearance on Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 22-year-old star revealed that his portrayal of Pitt was not for a Halloween costume, but rather for an on-set challenge of his new Hulu series, The great.
"Basically we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge and, like, the set of The crown he did it too, "he explained." And our makeup designer did The crownSo she was like, we were competing with them and we totally won. We did our best, the cast. Like, we had this group conversation, dressed up as celebrities, people from, you know, different characters in the movie. "
James Middleton / Instagram
James Middleton
Kate MiddletonHis brother shaved his beard for the first time in seven years, saying he wanted to surprise his fiancee. Alizee Thevenet in a video that shows him buzzing his characteristic facial hair.
"Seeing that Alizee and I were going to get married, well, actually this month, she has never seen me without a beard," James said. "So I thought it was time to show him what was behind it."
Chris Pratt / Instagram
Chris Pratt
Hm … maybe Katherine Schwarzenegger should you consider adding a barber to your resume?
"Here we go! Time to cut it!" Pratt shared on his Instagram stories, along with a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger, who was holding a pair of hair clippers and was ready to tackle his long locks.
The Avengers star then showed off the final product in his next post.
"I have to admit it! Very good job from my wife @katherineschwarzenegger. Still feeling himself, he shared another selfie of himself to show off his new cut, writing," #quarantinehaircut. "
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Audi, Vertical Entertainment
Tom hardy
After seeing Hardy's makeup artist to play the famous gangster Al CaponeThere are only two options: 1. Clorox our memories or 2. Just look at Inception this weekend and remember the good times, dear.
Bravo
Southern charm
All of you Southern charm it is losing much of its charm.
The narrator of the series and the original member of the cast. Cameran eubancos revealed on Instagram that she will not return to Bravo's success, choosing to leave the show after six years.
Shortly after the news of Cam's departure, it was reported that Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner they were also leaving Southern charm, which means that the show is losing almost all of its female leads.
Who's going to keep Charleston & # 39; s Lost Boys under control now?
Armie hammer
First comes the mohawk, handlebar mustache, and crop top, then comes the shaved head, beer, and a kaftan. Anyone else a little scared of what you see in the next stage of Hammer's social distancing makeovers?
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Hamilton
Remember when we were all going to have to wait until October 2021 to see Hamilton in theaters? Well, Christmas came super, super, super earlier this year as Disney + has decided to launch Lin-Manuel Miranda's beloved creation over a year earlier, on July 3, 2020.
"I am very proud of how well Tommy Kail has brought,quot; Hamilton "to the screen. He has given everyone watching this movie the best seat in the house," Miranda said in a statement. "I am very grateful to Disney and Disney + for reinventing and bringing forward our launch to the weekend of July 4 of this year, in reverse light of the world. I am very grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I am very I'm glad we can make it happen. I'm very proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it. "
