The Marilyn Monroe movie & # 39; Some Like It Hot & # 39; Heading to Broadway

The classic 1959 movie starring the late Hollywood movie icon will adapt to a new musical for the Great White Road in the Big Apple next year.

Classic movie "Some like it hot"It is heading to Broadway as a new musical.

The 1959 comedy starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtisand Jack lemmon, has been adapted for the stage by "The Heritage"& # 39; s Matthew Lopez, with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the duo that created the songs for television series "Smash"and the successful Broadway production of"Hair spray!"

The show had previously been developed for a debut in the spring of 2021 in Chicago, Illinois, but the project will now head directly to the Gran Via Blanca next year, with "The book of Mormon"& # 39; s Casey Nicholaw on board as director and choreographer.

The details of the casting have yet to be revealed.

the Billy Wilder The film, about two musicians dressed as dragged to escape the clutches of the mafia, previously inspired the hit musical "Sugar", which opened on Broadway in 1972.

The news of the adaptation "Some Like It Hot" arises when the famous theater district of the Big Apple remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Broadway locations will be closed throughout the summer, at least until the United States Labor Day holiday in early September 2020.