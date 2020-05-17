The local photographer created an outdoor art exhibition in his backyard.

A few years ago, photographer Allan Dines was sitting on his back porch, drinking his usual morning coffee, when an idea occurred to him. As he looked out over his backyard in Wayland, he envisioned his images, the ones he had filmed in the late 1990s of Sting, Bon Jovi, Aretha Franklin, Aerosmith, and others, hanging from trees for people to see.

The idea didn't come to fruition until recently, when the COVID-19 pandemic gave Dines more time and energy to undertake projects. He started exhibiting his previous work at the Wayland Public Library, and he also hung some pictures in his front yard, finally he decided to open the gallery in his backyard.

Titled "Art in My Yard," the exhibition was free and open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays. All proceeds were donated to the Greater Boston Food Bank.

A panoramic view of the Dines Art Gallery in his backyard in Wayland, MA. —Allan Dines

Dines said by phone Thursday that he wanted his gallery to provide a good experience for people during a stressful time.

"I wanted people to feel easy to be where they were, get some fresh air and smile," he said, adding: "The pandemic did not change what was in my head, but it caused me because I had time, the energy to do it and make it happen. "

Once he finally settled on the idea, Dines contacted someone he knew on the Metro West Daily News, who wrote him an article that was ultimately picked up by WBZ Up News Info Boston. The news spread throughout Massachusetts and throughout the course of the exhibit. Her gallery has attracted visitors from across the state, including Milton, Quincy, Dedham, Boston, and Marlborough.

In light of the virus, Dines required all visitors to wear a mask and social distance while looking at the photographs.

His gallery displayed 33 photographs from Dines' extensive collection. After taking photographs at age 30, Dines taught himself how to build his own darkroom and began to immerse himself in the music scene around Boston in the late 1990s. After filming at clubs such as House of Blues and Hard Rock Cafe, he would return to his dark room, in love with the images that developed before his eyes.

"The images that appeared were quite special," Dines said. “They were regular customers of House of Blues. Matt "Guitar,quot; Murphy, all these blues guys who were touring at the time were coming to Boston … TThe dark room really was magical, it's where things suddenly appeared that weren't there. "

Billy Idol, whom Dines shot in 1995. —Allan Dines

As the years went by, Dines said he had to take more corporate photography concerts to help pay the bills, shooting for organizations like the American Diabetes Association and the special collections at Boston University. The past three years have passed developing his own abstract photography technique, called digital ceramics, where he assembles tempered glass images that can be used to windows, indoors or outdoors, such as splashes.

%MINIFYHTML55fcbb0fe1b391fbb125a557a207871617%

While he has not filmed music photography in over 10 years, he said it has been gratifying to see his art gallery, featuring his previous work, come to life: "When I sat down yesterday at the end of the day and saw that everything was hanging as I had seen it in my head, it was really wonderful."

Take a look at some of Allan Dines' photographs displayed in his gallery:

Steven Tyler, 1995. —Allan Dines

Aretha Franklin, 1995. —Allan Dines

Elvis Costello, 1999. —Dines

Brad Delp of the band Boston playing in House of Blues, 1994. —Allan Dines