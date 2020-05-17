The dismissal of the Inspector General puts under scrutiny Pompeo's use of taxpayer funds

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected questions about his use of government resources over and over again last year.
In the summer, members of Congress began examining a Whistleblower complaint accusing Mr. Pompeo of asking diplomatic security officers to run errands such as picking up takeaways at the restaurant and retrieving the family dog, Sherman, from a groomer.
In each case, Mr. Pompeo or other department officials denied wrongdoing, and the secretary remained unharmed. But his record is now under new scrutiny after President Trump told Congress on Friday night that he was firing the State Department inspector general, in Mr. Pompeo's private request, a White House official said.
The inspector general, Steve A. Linick, who leads hundreds of employees in the fraud and waste investigation at the State Department, had begun an investigation into Pompeo's possible misuse of a political representative to carry out personal tasks for himself and his wife. , according to the Democratic assistants. That included walking the dog, picking up dry cleaning and making restaurant reservations, one said, an echo of last year's whistleblower complaint.
The details of Mr. Linick's investigation are unclear, and may not be related to the previous allegations. But Democrats and other Pompeo critics say the cloud of allegations shows a pattern of misuse of taxpayers' money, which may mean lawmakers will be less willing to give the administration the benefit of the doubt as the Democrats in Congress launch an investigation into Mr. Linick's firing.
The investigation aims to determine whether the act was an unlawful retaliation designed to protect Mr. Pompeo from liability, which "would undermine the basis of our democratic institutions," Representative Eliot L. Engel of New York and Senator Bob Menéndez of New Jersey, Democratic leaders on foreign policy committees, said in a joint statement.
Linick is the fourth inspector general to fall for a purge this spring by Trump of officials he has deemed insufficiently loyal, but the layoff is the first to spark a formal investigation in Congress, and has also come under fire from some Republicans.
"The president has the right to fire any federal employee," speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CBS's "Face the Nation,quot; on Sunday. "But the fact is, if it appears to be retaliation for something that Inspector General I.G. is doing, that could be illegal."
She called the measure "unpleasant,quot;: "when you remove someone who is there to stop the waste, fraud, abuse or other violations of the law that they think is happening."
Mr. Pompeo's attendees did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The White House did not respond to questions about whether it knew of Mr. Linick's investigation of Mr. Pompeo when he moved to fire him.
Mr. Linick's office has not commented on that investigation or on Mr. Trump's announcement, which started a 30-day clock on the departure of the inspector general. Mr. Linick's employees generally view him as competent and nonpartisan. Mr. Linick began his current job in 2013, and held senior positions in the Department of Justice beginning with the administration of President George W. Bush. Mr. Linick played a minor role during impeachment hearings last fall.
Some Republican senators, notably Mitt Romney and Charles E. Grassley, have expressed varying degrees of disapproval of Trump's move. But on Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said: “I get it. I don't disagree with that. "
He told CNN that he had spoken to White House and State Department officials about the matter. "I'm not crying big crocodile tears over this termination, let's put it that way," he said.
Since Mr. Pompeo assumed his current position in April 2018, and for more than a year before that as C.I.A. Director, you have been unmatched in your journey through the internal world of loyal Trump advisers and national policies on foreign policy. While staying close to Mr. Trump, he has resisted the impeachment process involving Ukraine, questions about the decision to kill a high-ranking Iranian general and the strained diplomacy between the president and Kim Jong-un, the unpredictable leader of North Korea.
But the whirlwind of questions that began over the weekend could present a formidable challenge to Pompeo's political instincts and professional ambitions. People close to him say he is thinking about running for president in 2024. And more immediately, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has repeatedly urged him to run for a Senate seat in Kansas. , an important race given that Republicans are at risk of losing control of the Senate in the November elections.
Pompeo knows the potential effect of a congressional investigation on a politician's career: As a Republican congressman, he She helped lead the charge against Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, for the deaths of four Americans on a mission in Benghazi, Libya, an issue that plagued her during the 2016 presidential campaign.
For Mr. Pompeo, the focus is now on much more personal issues, including the role of his wife. Other secretaries of state have occasionally traveled with their spouses, but some State Department officials say Ms. Pompeo, a former bank executive, has played an unusually active role in managing meetings and accompanying her husband on official matters.
"She has this quasi-official role, where they call my friends to the meetings that she leads in the department," he said. Brett Bruen, former career diplomat and director of global engagement on President Barack Obama's National Security Council. "They know that is not supposed to happen, because she is not in their chain of command." But what can they do? "
Mrs. Pompeo has accompanied Mr. Pompeo on several long trips abroad. In January 2019, she accompanied him on an eight-day trip through the Middle East, raising questions among some officials that most State Department employees, including those supporting the trip, worked without pay during a partial government shutdown. Ms. Pompeo has also traveled with her husband on multi-night trips to Switzerland and Italy, which included a visit to the secretary's ancestral home region, Abruzzo.
Ms. Pompeo, who is not paid by the State Department, has met with embassy families and local figures on some of the trips, and Mr. Pompeo has called her a "force multiplier."
Mrs. Pompeo also played a unusually prominent volunteer role in the C.I.A. when Mister Pompeo was the director there; she traveled with her husband, used an office space in C.I.A. headquarters and asked employees to help her, actions an agency spokesperson defended at the time. Her son also wore a C.I.A. shooting range recreationally, according to CNN.
Mr. Pompeo's frequent trips to Kansas last year also drew intense scrutiny. It was four times, three under the auspices of official businesses and flying in and out of State Department planes. For many, travel seemed to be It was part of a shadow Senate campaign for 2020 and had little to do with foreign policy, despite Pompeo's denials and his refusal so far to accept running for the seat.
On the last trip, in October, Mr. Pompeo participated in a student event with Ivanka Trump, Mr. Trump's daughter. And the He discussed the Senate career with Charles Koch, the billionaire who has long supported Mr. Pompeo, and Dave Robertson, president and chief operating officer of Koch Industries, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Four days later, Mr. Menéndez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to the Office of the US Special Adviser. USA Calling on him to investigate Mr. Pompeo for possible violations of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from using their official positions to participate in partisan political activities.
Separately, Democratic lawmakers on a House committee last year began examining a complaint allegation that Mr. Pompeo, his wife, and their adult son were asking diplomatic security officers to run personal errands, including picking up Chinese food and the family dog of a groomer. . The whistleblower said officers had complained that they were "Uber Come with guns." According to CNN, which first reported on the allegations.
Lon Fairchild, the agent in charge of the Diplomatic Security Service, told CNN that he had seen no crime. Democratic lawmakers did not open a formal investigation.
More broadly, Pompeo has struggled with the State Department administration, though he was initially hailed by many employees as a welcome change from Rex W. Tillerson, Trump's first secretary of state, who was perceived as distant and derogatory.
Last fall, current and former State Department officials criticized Mr. Pompeo for failing to openly defend diplomats who were testifying in the impeachment investigation and were attacked by Mr. Trump, and for his own role in the earlier expulsion of Marie L. Yovanovitch, a respected career diplomat, from the embassy in Ukraine.
Since winter, Pompeo has also found himself on shaky political ground amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Generally open about politics, he seemed to play a more moderate role at the beginning of the crisis. He then chose to withdraw from diplomacy with China, where the outbreak began, and relentlessly criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its actions. The he pushed spy agencies to search for evidence to back up an unsubstantiated theory that the outbreak started in a virology laboratory in Wuhan City, and then said there was "huge,quot; and "significant,quot; evidence behind the theory, including when many scientists and intelligence analysts argued otherwise.
David E. Sanger and Emily Cochrane contributed to the reports.