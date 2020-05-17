The body of a 55-year-old squid fisherman was recovered a day after falling overboard

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) – One person died after two men in a squid fishing boat went overboard near Hyannis.

The men went overboard around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in front of Point Gammon, WBZ-TV reported. A good Samaritan saved one of them and carried him to shore. But the second man, a 55-year-old squid fisherman, could not be rescued.

The United States Coast Guard found him on Sunday morning. He was taken to a waiting ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.