The body of a 55-year-old squid fisherman was recovered a day after falling overboard

%MINIFYHTML33a1843bb853ffebba76ad9eab51fbc716%
HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) – One person died after two men in a squid fishing boat went overboard near Hyannis.
The men went overboard around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in front of Point Gammon, WBZ-TV reported. A good Samaritan saved one of them and carried him to shore. But the second man, a 55-year-old squid fisherman, could not be rescued.
The United States Coast Guard found him on Sunday morning. He was taken to a waiting ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
%MINIFYHTML33a1843bb853ffebba76ad9eab51fbc718%
%MINIFYHTML33a1843bb853ffebba76ad9eab51fbc719%