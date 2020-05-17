The best nations with Covid-19 are led by women

Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan Image: Getty

What do New Zealand, Germany, Finland and Taiwan have in common? For one thing, they are all the places I've never been before. More importantly, they are the nations that lead the world in managing the global pandemic caused by covid-19. Are the nations who have experienced the fewest deaths, even compared to countries of similar size. New Zealand is already preparing to lift its blockade, while Taiwan did not even require a full national blockade due to the speed and scope with which it tackled the virus. Oh, and they are also all nations. run by women. A fact that very likely has had a positive impact on how they approached the disease.

A Article in The New York Times, who drew attention to the reality that female-led nations are doing their best in managing covid-19, notes that while a handful of success stories may not be enough to come to the overwhelming conclusion that a woman leader is a sure sign that a country will weather the storm successfully, certainly not a coincidence women-led nations they are not succeeding either.

While many men in leadership positions, like, oh, I don't know, the President and Vice President of the United States, have spent their days giving the metaphorical finger to the scientific community and humanity in general decline to establish a example and wear a mask, for fear that apparently it will look weakWomen leaders have been better able to manage their response without being bogged down by the fatal belief that bullish masculinity will somehow save someone. While Trump in the US USA And Boris Johnson in Britain has rhetorically attempted to personify the virus as a kind of war figure to fight, in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has done everything possible to de-escalate the country. "s fear, humanizing yourself and people, not the virus.

In addition to being trapped inside the invisible prison they have built for themselves, also known as masculinity, the other men fallen into leadership they face as they head to covid-19 is their propensity for group thinking, and they find themselves trapped in a echo chamber of similar voices. , refusing to commit to outside perspectives. While Angela Merkel in Germany searched for data and perspectives from sources outside her own administration with great success, male-led countries have relied on internal advice, which does not lend itself to a variety of perspectives.

Of course, although having a woman in a leadership position is more likely to point to and invite a diversity of perspectives, which is likely to lead to better long-term results, it is not always a guarantee. According to The times, partisan politics in the United States led republican governors, both men and women, to be slower in responding to covid-19.

I'm not going to be poetic about what it might have been, but with this information in mind, it's hard not to be a little sad about what we almost had. Sure, having a woman in leadership might not be a 100% guarantee that things would have been better, but anything would have been an improvement on whatever is guiding us right now.