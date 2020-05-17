Texas gyms reopening with restrictions Monday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Starting Monday, gyms in Texas can reopen.

Governor Greg Abbott is allowing it to happen as long as they remain below 25% of capacity and keep locker rooms and showers closed.

For the past two months, CrossFit Bovine at Richardson has been doing online fitness classes, but they will reopen tomorrow.

"Zoom workouts were good, but you don't have the same team at home," said member Bob Maynard. "We are excited to be back this week!"

"I can't stop smiling," said owner Jennifer Verville.

Verville and his team work 24 hours to ensure that their clients enter a clean and safe environment.

There will be door temperature controls and hand sanitizer. Each person will be assigned to a station and will remain there for the duration of the training.

There are sanitation supplies at each station so that customers can clean the equipment. They are also doing deep cleanings.

Only seven people will be allowed in the gym at a time, with a capacity of less than 25%.

"We are doing everything we can to make our members feel comfortable," said Verville.

At Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, preparations are also underway to resume fitness classes.

"We want to settle in so that we are safe and we can welcome people," said President Kit Sawers. "We will be placing the mats about 12 feet apart … so we are starting to get back to that, but I think we are a long way from having our big crowd."

Both Bovine CrossFit and Klyde Warren Park go a step further, seeing what works and making adjustments.

Other gyms, studios that will open tomorrow: