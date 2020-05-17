Texas government agencies hacked for the second time this week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas transit agency has become the second part of the state government affected by a ransomware attack in recent days.

On Thursday, someone hacked into the Texas Department of Transportation network in a "ransomware event," according to a statement the department posted on social media on Friday.

The departments' website says some features are not available due to technical difficulties, but it is unclear which features were affected by the attack. Agency officials did not respond to questions emailed Sunday.

The attack occurs days after another ransomware attack brought down the websites and case management systems of the Texas Courts of Appeal and Superior Courts. The courts and the transportation agency said they are working with the FBI to investigate.

Hackers use ransomware to invade computer systems and encrypt files in an effort to extort payments to unlock them.

Upon detecting the attack, transportation department personnel "immediately,quot; isolated the affected parts of the network and "closed off unauthorized access," according to the statement. James Bass, the department's executive director, said his staff is "working to ensure that critical operations continue during this outage." The attacks follow a ransomware attack of unprecedented size that hit more than 20 local governments in Texas last summer.

Earlier this week, the antivirus company PC Matic released a statement about the random software against the court agency, saying in part: "Cybercriminals attack Texas again: The Texas Court Administration is the latest victim in a series of attacks that have attacked States States admire the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is time for state and local leaders to take the solution of this problem seriously once and for all … "

