Tekashi 6ix9ine challenges Akon to go blow for blow – Akon accepts

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon may go bump by bump in a new Instagram Live session, and while the pairing is unlikely, many fans on social media are eager to see what this unlikely duo has in store. On May 16, Akon said in his IG story that none other than Tekashi 6ix9ine challenged him to an online battle.

The artist wrote in his IG Story that fans can tune in around 3:30 p.m. to see the battle, although it is not entirely clear what they are going to do for the fans. Later, however, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Akon actually removed the story from Instagram.

Interestingly, Akon and Tekashi 6ix9ine support each other, at least tangentially. When the Tekashi 6ix9ine legal battle was first announced in the media, Akon came out to defend his decision to rat on his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Maybe that's why Tekashi approached him for a rap battle. Whether it happens or not, Tekashi certainly knows how to put his name in the headlines.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine was placed in house arrest earlier this year after serving most of his prison sentence in a federal prison.

However, after requesting an early release from his home, the rapper was surprisingly allowed to serve out the rest of his sentence from the comfort of his home, but with an ankle monitor on, of course.

In fact, Daniel Hernández, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, posted a photo from his ankle monitor earlier this week and told fans that if he hit 500,000 likes, he would be releasing a new music video next week. Regardless, Tekashi has been pissing off a lot of people in the hip-hop world.

For example, earlier this week, Hernández accused Snoop Dogg of helping to put Suge Knight behind bars as a federal informant. Snoop Dogg bit the hook and responded, telling the artist that everyone on the scene knows it had nothing to do with the imprisonment of Suge Knight.



