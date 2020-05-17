Taylor Swift looks ready for summer in her latest photos

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Flower Power!
Taylor Swift She recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical outfit that will make you want to stop and smell the roses. His style was the definition of summer fashion.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lover The singer went to social media to share some sweet photos of herself, while explaining details of her upcoming ABC special, Lover city.
"She was eager to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on @abcnetwork," the 30-year-old star wrote in her social media posts. "So tomorrow at @hulu and @disneyplus … It was the best album release party I could have wished for. I love you guys."
Along with her message, her shiny buttoned shirt and equally colorful makeup stole the show. The baggy shirt, which features a burst of flowers, appears to be from the brand, R13.
On the other hand, his retro-looking white sunglasses that tied his lewk are from Toms.
Swift's makeup was just as stunning. While enhancing her lips, she put on a vivid pink-red lipstick and a soft pink eye shadow that made it a monochrome beauty look.
It also appears that she dyed her hair and opted for a blue and pink color scheme. Don't worry, she's still shaking her blonde hair, but with some extra shades.
Her pastel outfit and beauty look remind her Lover album. And since she's holding her Paris concert on ABC, it makes sense for her to dress up for the special occasion.
According to A B CThe show will feature never-before-seen performances from his concert, which was filmed last September. It also marks his only concert performance for his album this year, as his tour was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, fans who couldn't make her show in Paris will be able to see her doing her thing from the comfort of their homes!
