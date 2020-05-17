Taylor Swift looks ready for summer in her latest photos

Flower Power!

Taylor Swift She recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical outfit that will make you want to stop and smell the roses. His style was the definition of summer fashion.

On Sunday afternoon, the Lover The singer went to social media to share some sweet photos of herself, while explaining details of her upcoming ABC special, Lover city.

"She was eager to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT on @abcnetwork," the 30-year-old star wrote in her social media posts. "So tomorrow at @hulu and @disneyplus … It was the best album release party I could have wished for. I love you guys."

Along with her message, her shiny buttoned shirt and equally colorful makeup stole the show. The baggy shirt, which features a burst of flowers, appears to be from the brand, R13.

On the other hand, his retro-looking white sunglasses that tied his lewk are from Toms.