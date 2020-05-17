Tamera Mowry-Housley is more radiant and natural than ever in new photos as she celebrates a major milestone

Tamera Mowry-Housley seems to be doing this blocking a little differently. Adam Housley's wife turned to social media, where she delighted her fans with some beautiful photos.

The co-host of The real She explained that she is taking great care of her natural hair and is happy to see her curls bloom like never before.

The actress and mother of two also brought fans to memory with never-before-seen photos as she celebrates her ninth wedding anniversary with Adam.

the Sister sister star wrote: "I can't believe 9 years have passed! My love, my best friend, my joy, my pain in the ass 😉 (sometimes). I love you @adamhousley. Thank you for loving me all. Always and forever . #Happy anniversary for us. "

Later he added: "9 years ago today @adamhousley and I said, 'Yes! "To celebrate our anniversary with all of you at @thehousleylife, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and share some never-before-seen moments from our wedding day … including (of course) my wedding dresses! Click on my bio link to watch a brand new episode of #TheHousleyLife #happyanniversary #myboothang. "

A fan told the media personality: “I never mix them up, but I thought it was Tia at first sight #Beautiful. YOU are the reason I was natural. Two years later and without regrets. Thanks Tamera! 💗 ”

This sponsor chimed in: “I love this picture! You are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. It really is "I feel like my hair won't go anywhere until it dries like … where did it come from. 🤣🤣"

A third comment read: "So beautiful. OMG. I need a winged eyeliner tutorial. I can never do mine right." You've always been pretty, but this quarantine seems to have to make you even more beautiful.

A fourth follower revealed: “I have a bad contraction, I hate it! What should I use for my curls? I love your very shiny and healthy looking hair. 💕👍🏽 "

This person stated: “You have such radiant beauty that you love the tam-tam of your naturally curly hair. I'm watching you and Adam on YouTube right now! You all have a fun channel. Thanks for sharing, as I'm going through my own natural hair journey, and I'm starting to want to give up. ☺️ "

