Tamar Braxton announced to his fans that the mental pandemic is over

Tamar Braxton said the mental pandemic has ended. He explained to his fans the effects that this global crisis had on his mental health in a recent message that he shared on his social media account.

Lying on this sofa for months has become depressing. I will no longer let this global virus be a virus to my mental system. The first step is to get up. I am in control of my actions, so I choose to STOP IT ALL! The food, in relation to fear … is now over‼ ️✨ – TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) May 17, 2020

‘… and so this mental pandemic is over 🙏🏼✨❤️ #thankyoujesus’, Tamar posted on IG.

Someone said: I'm eating a sandwich and fries now with a Capri sun … rebuke this food Jesus 🙏🏾 & # 39; and a follower posted this message: & # 39; That's why I went out to buy a bicycle and skates and took my butt to the beach every day. Stay little sister!

One follower said, "It's going to be okay, we'll all get through it together. God is in control," and someone else posted, "Yeah, take care of yourself when you go out. Don't let him control your life. Just wear your mask and stay away from people, that's all. God has the rest. "

Another follower said: & # 39; Yes, sister, I am letting go of my fear 2, yesterday I cut my hair and went to the target and went for a walk & # 39 ;, and another commenter said: & # 39; If you managed to overcome your big brother (and he beat you) can go through this taytay.

Someone else posted this: ‘Way to go … fear identifiers only in your head. Talk to someone, a loved one, or me right here. You are not alone.

One commenter said, "@tamarbraxton I miss you on the real show. Please come back, you were great there. I love you!"

Apart from this, Tamar jumped onto her Twitter account just a few hours ago, and told her fans that she was vegan for seven days!



