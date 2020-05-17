Talking points: MDH director of infectious diseases talks about mysterious diseases related to COVID-19 in children – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Minnesota, the state has issued a notice of a mysterious disease that has been linked to the coronavirus in children.

Minnesota has joined the list of states along with the CDC to issue alerts on the rare life-threatening inflammatory syndrome in children.

Medical professionals in at least 20 states are reviewing more than 200 cases, and the warning is not just for young children, but also for teens and young adults.

Kris Ehresman, the Director of Infectious Diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health was a guest at Up News Info Sunday Morning.

"At this point, we are still waiting to hear from providers, but we asked them to let us know if they had any cases or situations that they felt meet the definition of this multi-organ inflammatory situation in children," said Ehresmann. "I want to make it clear that we are seeing those under the age of 21, sometimes when we say that children think of preschool, but they are children and young adults."

Symptoms of the disease in children include high fever, low blood pressure, and a rash. At least three children have died, and any child with these symptoms should receive immediate medical help.