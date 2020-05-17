Takeoff of the "plane of the end of the world,quot; to exercise – Defense blog

An E-4B Advanced Airborne Command Post, commonly known as the "End of the World Plane,quot;, participated in the flight exercise.

The E-4B aircraft, a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200, is always on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global surveillance team at one of many selected bases around the world.

The aircraft serves as the National Center for Airborne Operations (NAOC) and is a key component of the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NAOC operations teams, comprised of joint personnel including airmen, soldiers, sailors, and marines from a variety of specialties serving aboard the E-4B aircraft, provide a highly surviving communications, control, and control center to direct US forces execute emergency war orders and actions coordinated by civil authorities in the event of a national emergency.

The E-4B is protected from the effects of the electromagnetic pulse and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronic devices and a wide variety of communications equipment. An advanced satellite communications system provides worldwide communication for senior leaders through the airborne operations center. Other enhancements include nuclear and thermal effects shielding, acoustic control, an upgraded technical control facility, and an updated air conditioning system to cool electrical components.