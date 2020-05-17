Take a virtual tour of the Galileo Museum in Florence, Italy.

Entrance to the Galileo Museum in Florence, Italy. Jennifer Ouellette

Visitors to Florence, Italy invariably line up en masse to tour the world-famous Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Flower, most notable for its imposing dome designed by Filippo Brunelleschi in the early 15th century. The lines frequently meander around the block, even in the sweltering summer heat. For those who find the lines a little daunting, Florence is also home to another priceless gem: the Galileo Museum, located in the 11th-century Palazzo Castellani along the Arno River.

As the name implies, the museum is dedicated to Galileo Galilei, but the vast collection features all kinds of historical scientific instruments and experimental apparatus from the Medici Collection, as well as later artifacts donated by the Lorraine dynasty. Many of them are so expertly made that they qualify as true works of art.

The first floor shows all of Galileo's artifacts; Most notable are two telescopes and an objective lens framed from the telescope through which he first observed Jupiter's moons. There are also many smaller instruments (thermometers, sextants, astrolabes) and many globes, as well as a huge armillary sphere, designed and built by the Italian astronomer Antonio Santucci.

Among the most fascinating, albeit morbid, artifacts are two of Galileo's fingers, extracted from his corpse (along with a tooth and a vertebra) by Galileo's fans sometime in the 18th century. Both fingers were rediscovered when they appeared at an auction in 2009. Legend has it that after Galileo was forced to recant his views on the Copernican system, he murmured defiantly. "E pur si muove " ("And still it moves,quot;). The story is probably apocryphal, but the phrase blends well with the scientist's visualization of the middle finger.

The Lorraine Collection is located on the second floor, with a wide range of instruments and appliances showing the explosion of research in electricity, electromagnetism, and chemistry. Here, one can find beautifully built machines that illustrate various fundamental physics principles. For example, there is a model of a device known as an Archimedean screw. The concept dates back to ancient Egypt, where it was used to move low water into irrigation ditches. Today the device is used in chocolate fountains, among other applications.

One of my personal favorite items is a so-called Brachistochronous fall from the mid to late 18th century, because it illustrates a gnarled mathematical puzzle. Assuming two fixed points, one higher than the other, what shape would a curved path have to take between those points for a rolling ball to reach the lowest point faster? The solution is a cycloid, which is the curve created by a rolling wheel in a circle. Turn that path upside down and you will get the fastest descent path. The model that is exhibited in the Galileo Museum allows us to test this result by building two tracks: one in the shape of a cycloid and the other in the shape of an arc of a circle, for comparison. If you roll two balls down on each track at the same time, the one on the cycloid path will hit bottom first, regardless of where the ball starts along this curved path.

There is much to savor in the collection of the Galileo Museum: a model of a Gravesande column (a complex system of pulleys to lift a weight six times greater than the effort applied); a lathe for polishing lenses; and several large machines designed for experiments with electricity. There are also several wax models of a baby in the womb in various positions, the best to train doctors to deal with the complications of childbirth, and an elaborate chemistry cabinet that belonged to Grand Duke Peter Leopold. These galleries should give you an idea of ​​what is on offer, until once again it is safe to travel to Florence to see the exhibits first hand.

A bust of Galileo by Carlo Marcellini, 1674-1677.

