Supergirl's Chyler Leigh talks turning vigilant in the finale

Tonight Supergirl The ending won't end where someone expects it to, but it still has a lot to offer.

Production had to close a few episodes ahead of schedule due to the pandemic, making tonight's episode an unexpected ending that comes when the fight against Leviathan and Lex is just speeding it up. We won't see the end of that fight tonight, but that doesn't mean there isn't much we can see, including some sort of reunion with Lena and vigilante Alex's debut (Chyler Leigh)

After a close call with danger last week, Kelly suggested to Alex that maybe it was time to start wearing a mask to protect himself, and we'll see this masked version of Alex in tonight's episode. She makes her debut when the team is getting used to the return of Lena, who realized her mistake and hopes to be able to help Supergirl, but it won't be that easy.

Leigh told us everything over the phone from her Tennessee home, where she has been quarantined with her family.