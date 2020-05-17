Supergirl's Chyler Leigh talks turning vigilant in the finale

Tonight Supergirl The ending won't end where someone expects it to, but it still has a lot to offer.
Production had to close a few episodes ahead of schedule due to the pandemic, making tonight's episode an unexpected ending that comes when the fight against Leviathan and Lex is just speeding it up. We won't see the end of that fight tonight, but that doesn't mean there isn't much we can see, including some sort of reunion with Lena and vigilante Alex's debut (Chyler Leigh)
After a close call with danger last week, Kelly suggested to Alex that maybe it was time to start wearing a mask to protect himself, and we'll see this masked version of Alex in tonight's episode. She makes her debut when the team is getting used to the return of Lena, who realized her mistake and hopes to be able to help Supergirl, but it won't be that easy.
Leigh told us everything over the phone from her Tennessee home, where she has been quarantined with her family.
ME! News: How is your quarantine? It seems you found a good place to hide.
Leigh: Yes, we were in Vancouver when everything was going down and then I decided, because we knew that we were going to have a bigger break right now: my husband and I have a house in Tennessee, so we just packed our children the car and He drove from Vancouver to Tennessee to Nashville in just over 40 hours straight. And the first weeks were very strange, but we were able to settle down and enjoy being at home. Otherwise, I would not have spent as much time with my family or simply could not have been home overall. So right now we are just enjoying watching the trees bloom and gardening and there are all kinds of wildlife in our yard. Obviously, we wish that circumstances were different in the world, but we can be grateful at this time for spending it together.
When you realized this episode was going to be the end, how did you feel about it?
You know, because everything happened so fast, it was initially going, wait, how is that going to happen? Because I still had some scenes to film for 519. We were leaning towards 520, but I still had work that we could never film. Honestly, I don't know how they are going to put it together, but I have no doubt that they will do a fantastic job and I think it has actually been a very good opportunity for us in retrospect because there are many things that are unknown and there are many questions in the air that It will make for a fantastic suspense, which is good for us because a lot of times, our stations have a kind of resolution or button that makes it seem like things are fine, and this one really doesn't.
So things aren't going to be all right at the end of this episode?
Things are going to be critical and heightened, and there will definitely be a lot of unfinished business in the air. It's not that it's not okay, per se, but it's definitely a lot to come out of and make you think and walk away, oh I can't wait for the next one. That's fine.
Alex is getting a mask of some sort, so what does that mean to her? What can you say about it?
Well, it's not going to be anything that anyone expects. That is one thing. Because I wanted to do it from a different perspective. We had a lot of conversations about how to do it, what to look for, for me practically as much as Alex, and we discovered how to do it differently, too, because I didn't want to look like everyone else. In Arrowverse, there are already a lot of masks, so I thought, OK, how do I do something different that he is still going to do, when Alex enters this life of vigilante, hide his identity? So what's the creative and cool way we can do that? And I know we came up with something I'm super excited about, and I think the public will really love it because he's a completely different Alex.
What was it like for you to wear this costume for the first time?
It was amazing. Because of the conversations on the way about Alex, even from the second season until I got the outfit Winn made in the third season, it was a lot of conversations because I kept saying, hey, Alex is at the forefront of all these missions and is constantly out and it's fully exposed, except for the vest he wears. I think we should find something that gives Alex different advantages over the rest of the team, because she is, at that time, the head of honor, and also to look better. It was as if he needed to pass the Long Under Armor sleeves and khaki cargo pants. I think it is time to evolve.
So when it comes to this particular costume and design, I am so fortunate to have such wonderful producers and makeup and hairstyle department and our client. We spend many hours, many hours, many days and weeks devising, and many works of art that are transmitted to and from all departments and the props department as well, because they all fit into one. It had to be very consistent and, again, want to be something different, so the first time I went on set, between the crew and the cast members, it was definitely a "oh damn,quot; kind of moment. It was a game changer and I'm really excited about it. I really want to see what the fans have to say.
What can you say about what Alex and the rest of the team face in the final, especially now that Lena changes sides?
Well, I mean, obviously, what is at stake is the highest he has ever been. There is a lot that goes into that. You have the Brainy look and you have everyone trying to work together to fight these big evils, but sometimes it seems impossible. And with Lena returning to the fold, it's obviously a very questionable confidence line, or lack of it at times, to see what her intentions really are. But we as an audience know that she really has a good heart and that she really does have good intentions. Its execution is not always the best and other things, but there has to be an understanding between everyone who hears, not everyone has been honest all along, and that reaches a critical point. It is a collaboration that I think will be really exciting for everyone.
We saw Lena and Alex work together during the crossover, so how is Alex taking Lena's change of heart now?
It is approached with concern and caution on many fronts, because Lena knows who we all are and, obviously, Alex is and will always protect his sister. But even earlier in the season, when Alex had to come to Lena to help with Myriad and all that, she approaches him as humbly as she can, but also at the same time pointing to Lena, hey look, you weren't the most honest neither in this situation. So it's almost as if we should come to a reckoning and understand that we are all in the same fight. We are all on the same page. We all have something different to offer. But there is an underlying feeling that this could go south very quickly, and what are we going to do if it does?
But we have a lot of great scientific talk between Alex and Lena. I love working with Katie. We have a lot and I love the dynamic between Alex and Lena. I mean, there were episode after episode where I had nothing to do with any of the scenes she was in and it was a shame because we all love each other so much as a cast, so much when there's a break in the moments when we work together . , we're just going through the trailers or when we wait in the green room, it's like "have a great scene! Maybe we'll see you in the next episode!"
So is there any sense in this episode that the gang is back?
Where we left it at 19, there is still a lot suspended in the air, so it doesn't make sense, hello team, we are together. There are still so many variables that they would have worked out a little more in 20 if that had gone on the air. But many things are left undone and unsaid, so we won't be able to see part of the resolution until the next one is issued.
Anything else you want to say before people see this ending?
Yes, I think you just enjoy the trip. Give us a little grace because it was definitely a lot of work from the producers and the editors to put together what I think will be a really fantastic episode. But be ready to take the journey and make the most of it, and we'll see what happens next season. "
SupergirlThe finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. at The CW.
