Sunday – Up News Info San Francisco

Danville July 4 Parade Goes Virtual in 2020

DANVILLE – The Danville 2020 July 4 Parade, a Contra Costa County institution for more than 60 years that draws more than 30,000 people to the streets of this small town, is becoming "virtual,quot; this year in deference to the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. The Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley, the organizer of the parade, is asking for movie clips or photos that they would like to include in a live broadcast of the parade scheduled for 10 am on July 4. There are also likely to be some live interviews and cameo appearances scheduled for that. day to accompany the presentations. Club officials have set out to reach at least 40,000 viewers of their virtual parade.

Speaker Pelosi asks SF corporate owner Veritas to repay a $ 3.6 million PPP loan

SAN FRANCISCO – The president of the US House of Representatives. The US, Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), asks Veritas, one of the city's largest corporate owners, to repay her $ 3.6 million small business loan. Pelosi released a statement Saturday that read in part: blockquote,gt; "The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to be a lifesaver to help vulnerable small businesses retain their workers and pay other expenses during the devastation of the crisis Coronavirus PPP loans should be directed primarily to small businesses in greatest need, particularly struggling minorities, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

Napa Valley Pizza Chef & # 39; s Draw Online Italian Cooking Demonstrations Global Audience

ST HELENA – A famous Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to attract business to his pizzeria and has become so popular that people are now tuning in from all over the world. Tra Vigne's pizzeria in Santa Elena hurts like all restaurants in this era of coronavirus. So owner Nash Cognetti started offering take-out kits to help customers recreate their authentic Italian pizza. "We thought this would be something that people could do at home," Cognetti explained. "They could cook and still have restaurant-quality food, but they could have a little fun doing it." To help its clients, Cognetti organized a live cooking lesson online on its Facebook page.

Vocal anti-blockade protesters urge Mayor of Livermore to reopen city

LIVERMORE (KPIX) – Protests against the blockade have erupted across the country and California in recent weeks. On Saturday, that move, as some have described it, hit Livermore. "We are not making any kind of statement other than the fact that we love our small businesses," Len Digiovanni told a crowd in downtown Livermore. They found themselves under the Livermore flagpole and brought many flags with them. To sum up their feelings on the shelter-in-place order: they've had enough.

Oakland's crackdown on parking at Lake Merritt reduces weekend crowds

OAKLAND – Oakland's weekend parking ban around Lake Merritt appeared to be working and was preventing some bathers and partygoers from showing up on Saturday. Parking officials handed out dozens of tickets on Lakeshore Avenue and Grant Avenue, but some people got away with the parking lot by the lake for at least a while. That was because people tore up many no-parking signs. Parking control officers told KPIX that there are no signs or tickets, as appointments would not be delayed in court. In the early afternoon, Oakland police officers had to inform drivers directly of the parking ban. "Now that the signs are down, I think it was a protest that people were saying, 'There are no signs, they can't fine me,'" Oakland resident Denise Williams-West said.

Central Valley Town Declares Itself a "Sanctuary City," Defies Order to Stay Home

WATER – More parks and hiking trails welcomed visitors again on Saturday, and one city declared itself a "sanctuary,quot; of California's stay-at-home order as various regions of the state open their own path to reopening . Officials in Atwater, a Central Valley city of 30,000 residents near Merced, unanimously agreed Friday not to enforce the nearly 2-month-long order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning local authorities will not interfere with no business or church deciding to reopen before state restrictions. The statement was a symbolic gesture of defiance against Governor Gavin Newsom's order. The city's mayor warned that companies were taking their own risks by reopening.

Newsom points to cuts in prison system amid tough new budget measures

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom proposes to significantly reduce the footprint of the California prison system, in part because of the massive budget cuts caused by the pandemic, but also because of philosophy. The revised budget he sent to state lawmakers this week plans to close two state prisons in the coming years; cut almost one in five of the 43 internal fire fields; and finally close all three state juvenile prisons. It also looks for unspecified increases in sentence credits that allow inmates to get out of prison more quickly. And he proposes to shorten probation to a maximum of two years, less than five years for serious crimes, and let ex-offenders get out of supervision in just one year, or 18 months for sex offenders.

COVID-19 fears close traditional celebrations of July 4th in Piedmont

PIAMONTE – The 55th annual parade on July 4 and related events in Piedmont have been canceled due to public health concerns related to the new coronavirus, city officials announced. "As disappointing as it is to cancel one of our beloved traditions, we want to take every precaution to keep our community safe and healthy," Piedmont said in an announcement. "Organizing the parade and the party not only has the potential to violate social distancing measures, but would also put our police officers, firefighters, and many other city employees at risk." Other cancellations include the annual park party and ward parties, with the city saying it will not issue street closure permits. However, officials will reconsider the street closure ban if state guidelines change.

Contra Costa County issues new order allowing outdoor vehicle gatherings like graduations, religious services

MARTINEZ – Contra Costa County health officials issued a health order on Friday that will allow outdoor meetings to resume as long as attendees remain in their vehicles. The order, which takes effect on May 19, will offer a new meeting option for events like religious services and academic graduation ceremonies that have been canceled or moved online as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The meetings could be held in large areas such as parking lots for no more than three hours. Event hosts and staff members may attend meetings outside the vehicle, but all other attendees must remain inside.

Muni will increase service on some lines to reduce overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is increasing the frequency of service on several Muni bus lines starting Saturday to address overcrowding on some routes and because the availability of agency staff has improved at this time in the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. The 8-Bayshore, 14R Mission Rapid, 22-Fillmore, 38R-Geary Rapid, 49-Van Ness / Mission, N-Judah and T-Third bus lines will operate more frequently, while the 9R-San Bruno Rapid line will be restored next Monday and will run from 7 am at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. The restored 9R-San Bruno Rapid bus line is intended to alleviate overcrowding on the 9-San Bruno line and add more service to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the SFMTA.