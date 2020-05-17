Summer Walker's latest clip triggers rumors of nose job: ‘What did you do to your face? You look like Lil Kim! "

Summer Walker shared a clip on her social media account that scared fans. She is showing her best assets, but this was not the problem.

The problem seemed to be the fact that she no longer looked like herself, based on what some fans had to say. People said that he had definitely done something, and that it could have been nose job.

Somoene said, "She really did have that little Kim nose," and another follower posted this message: "Every time I see her she's a different person … idiot if I love or hate him."

One commenter said, "I don't understand why you had nose surgery," and someone else posted this: "What does it do to your face?"

Another follower said that ‘Summer Walker is more like Winter Runner … Who is this woman !!! She was already beautiful but … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ALL RIGHT !!! Whatever makes her HAPPY! I wish I knew how beautiful she was without all this! #MoreLove "and another follower posted this:" He looks like a younger version of Lil Kim. "

Another follower said: ‘Did he do something to his face? She doesn't even look like her, "and someone else posted this:" Now she looks like 3 other famous black women, and that bothers me and my friends. "

One commenter said: ‘I don't know why everyone wants this nose. As if it didn't look natural. At least not for me, "and a follower posted this:" That's why he stopped for a few months. "Sister, we recognize it. It's a big difference!"

Someone else said: ‘She looks like the twins from the Bad Girls club. The ones who changed faces and stole the white man. "

In March, his fans believed that he could be in an abusive relationship with London on da Track.

Ad

In a video posted and deleted on London Instagram, the producer has his hands around his girlfriend's neck and tells her that she is uncomfortable.



Post views:

0 0