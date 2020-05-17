Suicide among doctors – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Burnout. Sleep deprivation. Stress.

These are just a few challenges that medical students and doctors alike face day after day.

To that end, Robyn Symon, an Emmy-winning filmmaker who produced and directed a new documentary, "Do No Harm," is exposing an epidemic among medical suicide.

"We started in 2014 actually before the pandemic started, but nobody was talking about it," he said. "Now all of a sudden we can see healthcare workers first-hand on the front line and how stressful it is to see patients die every day."

Symon said doctors are not allowed to get free mental health help because it could jeopardize their careers.

"They have to re-license. Each state is different, but most states have on their exam, "Have you ever received mental health advice," he said. "If you say 'yes,' it could trigger an internal investigation that could jeopardize your career."

Due to mental health stigma, Symon said many of the families he sat with to prepare for the film would not go to the camera.

“When you start medical school, everyone has to do with society in terms of mental health. But within a year, 25 percent of medical students are clinically depressed and suicidal. "

"When you see death day after day, especially with the COVID-19 crisis, doctors are told 'Go to the next room'," he said, "What we're trying to do is try to promote and put pressure on hospitals. " to say, 'Look, these people need mental health counseling on a weekly basis, to opt for a peer counseling session so they can process, because they are human. "

Symon said virtual screenings of the film will be held every Sunday night through May. For further information please click here.