State Patrol: 1 killed in Chisago County accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities say a 49-year-old woman is dead after an accident in Chisago County on Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:25 p.m. on Interstate 35 near mile 134. There, a speeding cadillac hit another driver in an Econoline.

Authorities say the Econoline driver, a 49-year-old Braham woman, was thrown out of her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cadillac driver, a 52-year-old South St. Paul woman, was flown to the North Memorial Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the state patrol, the driver who was killed was not wearing a seat belt.