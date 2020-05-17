Start a new series with the latest Kindle store sale

The best media offers The best media offers The best offers of movies, e-books and music from all over the web, updated daily.

Start a new series on Kindle starting at $ 1 The | Amazon

Goodreads tells me that I have 140 books that "I want to read", which is essentially my book portfolio. I have read zero books this year. But does that prevent me from taking advantage of another Kindle sale and adding to my stack of digital books? Of course, no. Just for today you can save a lot on the first book of some series. You know, as a gateway to more books.

The first book that caught my attention in this sale. that doesn't reveal my questionable high school tastes is from Terry Pratchett The color of magic, the first of the very long and very dear Discworld Serie. Ironically, you don't really need to read the Discworld books in order or anything, but now you can if you want, at a low cost! There is also the first. Killing Eva bookWhich I have to admit I only noticed because my Sandra Oh radar went off and she's on the cover.

%MINIFYHTMLa46b8dcd40f176f53dd0d63f721feb9215%

But you have to act fast if you want to get some new novels as this sale only lasts until the end of the day.