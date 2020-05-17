Stars celebrate their kids who practically graduated as class of 2020

In the midst of ongoing coronavirus pandemic protocols and social estrangement, high school and college graduations are no longer what they used to be.
While many schools have closed until further notice, students have had to make peace with the fact that traditional graduation ceremonies will not take place this year. An event that otherwise would have required a huge celebration surrounded by friends, family and loved ones has now become a virtual event.
This month, celebrities like it Kelly Ripa, Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Ludacrisand Healther Locklear They have taken Instagram to celebrate their children's biggest milestone to date. Whether they graduate from high school, be accepted to their dream college, or graduate from college, these celebrities still celebrate their children's accomplishments.
Saturday May 16 Lebron James He also hosted a star-studded virtual "Graduate Together,quot; ceremony for the Class of 2020.
The former President of the United States, Barack ObamaHe stepped forward to offer some encouraging words of encouragement during these challenging and uncertain times for this year's graduation class.
Along with the usual challenges of growing up, all of you have had to deal with the added pressures of social media, reports of school shootings and the specter of climate change. And just as you are about to celebrate having accomplished through from him, just as he's been waiting for proms and prom nights, graduation ceremonies and, let's be honest, lots of parties, the world has been turned upside down by a global pandemic, "Obama said during his speech virtual. . "And while I'm sure you love your parents, I bet you are stuck at home with them and playing board games or watching Tiger king on television it's not exactly how you imagined the last months of your senior year. "
He concluded on a motivating note: "Nobody does great things for themselves. Right now, when people are scared, it's easy to be cynical and say, 'Let me take care of myself or my family or people who watch or They think or pray like me. But if we are going to overcome these difficult times, if we are going to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to find a job and pay for college, if we are going to save the environment and overcome future pandemics, then we are going to they have to do it together. "
Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan
The 67-year-old actor visited Instagram to congratulate his son on his college graduation. "Congratulations to Dylan on your graduation and academic achievement at the USC School of Motion Picture Arts. Step out into this new world and make it yours. Don't be scared, brave and generous. Love, Dad."
Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos
In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa she admitted she was disappointed in her son Michel Consuelos you will not have a "traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic." We've had some anxiety about quarantine in our house lately, but I think that seems like more on my part, "Ripa said." Because I realize that my first-born son, my first-born son, graduates from university in a couple of days and he is definitely not what we expected (…) He is one of these very special children, he has been kind all his life and He is a good person, worker, who wanted a great event to celebrate it. And he, in the typical Michael way, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I keep getting my degree, that's fine. " On Instagram, the host also congratulated his son on his great achievement. "Four years passed 2016 in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You are a virtual graduate. Literally! ", Wrote.
Julianne Moore and Cal Freundlich
"My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We couldn't be more proud of all he has accomplished in the past 4 years: graduating with honors, playing for @davidsonbasketball, and entering graduate school. We are heartbroken that we cannot Celebrate it today as it deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ # graduation2020, "wrote Julianne Moore on Instagram.
Heather Locklear and Ava Elizabeth Sambora
The actress took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University, "Tomorrow is the great LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow."
Ludacris and Karma bridges
"Hi guys, please celebrate and congratulate my DAUGHTER OF GOD @ karma.christine as she heads to SPELMAN COLLEGE this fall. This also makes it a lot easier for my random handling and pull-ups and I'm serious. Congratulations @ludacris @christine .esq I know you are all more than proud, "he wrote Chaka zulu of his goddaughter and Ludacris& # 39; daughter Karma on Instagram. On his Instagram, he posted: "Ahh, I'm in fashion late, but it's fine. Today I celebrate my last day of high school. All the Spelmanites in my life are screaming with joy! Thank you, thank you, MILLIONS, thanks to my parents, my sisters, my teachers, my aunts, my aunts, my uncles, my girls and my friends for preparing me for the next stage of my life. I have a people of people encouraging me and I thank God for all of you. I am proud to announce that I will attend to the illustrious Spelman College and I am blessed to continue my mother's legacy. "
