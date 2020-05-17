Stars celebrate their kids who practically graduated as class of 2020

In the midst of ongoing coronavirus pandemic protocols and social estrangement, high school and college graduations are no longer what they used to be.

While many schools have closed until further notice, students have had to make peace with the fact that traditional graduation ceremonies will not take place this year. An event that otherwise would have required a huge celebration surrounded by friends, family and loved ones has now become a virtual event.

This month, celebrities like it Kelly Ripa, Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore, Ludacrisand Healther Locklear They have taken Instagram to celebrate their children's biggest milestone to date. Whether they graduate from high school, be accepted to their dream college, or graduate from college, these celebrities still celebrate their children's accomplishments.

Saturday May 16 Lebron James He also hosted a star-studded virtual "Graduate Together,quot; ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The former President of the United States, Barack ObamaHe stepped forward to offer some encouraging words of encouragement during these challenging and uncertain times for this year's graduation class.