Starlite Drive-In Theater to Open Friday Night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some Minnesota companies do not wait for governor approval to reopen.

Along Highway 22 in Meeker County, you'll find a blast from the past: the Starlite Drive-In Theater, near Litchfield. David Quincer, the theater's owner, said he will begin showing movies on Friday night.

"It's really nostalgic. Sit in your car at the drive-in and watch it," said Sheila Bergeron.

The screens in Starlite theaters are 50 feet tall. And people like Bergeron have been waiting for the main features to come back.

"I think it's a great thing. It may be too early for theaters, but drive-ins for sure," Bergeron said.

Quincer believes that his business and his clients have waited long enough.

“Little by little we have seen them open up now. Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and Illinois are allowing drive-ins to operate, ”Quincer said.

But so far not Minnesota. Despite that, Quincer believes that his own safety guidelines go further. You have installed new speaker booths and only one car will be allowed to park between them instead of two. They will also run at medium capacity.

"We are going to require them to stay in the vehicle when they see the movie," Quincer said. “The sheriff gave us a copy of how they are allowing self-connected churches to operate right now. And his comment was that it appears that we are exceeding those guidelines. "

From previews to credits, Quincer himself is eager to see how this plot unfolds. For him it's not about making a statement, it's about making a living.

“My livelihood has been completely closed for two months. We believe this is a way to open up, generate some income and do it safely, ”said Quincer.

Quincer said he is also asking his clients to only leave their vehicles to go to the cafeteria or to go to the bathroom. And even then he is asking them to stay 6 feet away from each other. They will have marks on the ground to space people out.