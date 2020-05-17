Sorry, Mr. President, America's ability to test is not "unmatched,quot;

President Donald Trump believes the United States is the world champion when it comes to coronavirus testing.

"In the span of just a few months, we have developed unparalleled and unparalleled testing capabilities anywhere in the world, and it's not even close," Trump said at a news conference on Monday. He noted that daily testing has increased from around 150,000 per day three weeks ago to around 300,000 per day this week and that the United States was on track to pass 10 million tests this week (we hit that milestone on Thursday).

Trump is right in one respect: The United States has conducted more tests for coronaviruses than any other country with the possible exception of China. But by most other measures, the American testing effort is mediocre at best.

Let's start with the per capita testing capacity. In his report on Monday, Trump said that "we are evaluating more people per capita than South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Sweden, Finland and many other countries." It is hardly true that the United States is doing better than these countries.

At the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, USA. USA It was a laggard of evidence. Regulatory issues slowed test development in February, and as a result, we had a lot of ground to recover in late March and April. But in the last month, EE. USA It outperformed other countries in per capita terms.

However, the United States is far from being the world leader in per capita testing. Denmark, Russia, Australia, and several other countries are conducting more tests per person than the US. USA

However, the biggest problem is that per capita testing is not the best way to assess a country's test performance. What ultimately matters is not the tests per person, it is the tests per person positive for COVID-19 because you need a high ratio to get a clear picture of the progression of the pandemic. And in this sense, the United States is still far behind:

The United States leads the world in the absolute number of coronavirus tests, with more than 10 million completed. But we also lead the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 1.4 million. If you divide 10 million by 1.4 million, you will get about seven tests per coronavirus case. Other countries have had much greater capacity for testing in the course of their epidemics.

Lack of evidence capacity particularly hampered our efforts to fight COVID in March and early April. At that time, the tests focused on serious cases of COVID-19 and healthcare workers because we did not have enough evidence for others. People with mild symptoms of COVID were often sent home without testing, and there was little or no ability available to assess friends, family, and coworkers who had come into contact with patients with COVID-19.

Fortunately, the United States' testing rate has improved over time. On Thursday, for example, there were 366,944 test results, producing 25,203 new confirmed cases. That's a ratio of more than 14 tests per confirmed case. Or to put it another way, about 6.9 percent of the coronavirus tests performed yesterday were positive.

That's a good sign because extensive testing is helpful in monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, especially as some states begin to relax quarantine restrictions. But it is not yet time to declare victory. Countries with the best records of fighting the coronavirus, countries like Taiwan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, have conducted dozens of tests for each infection. Also, with many states relaxing their blocking rules, there is a risk that infections will start to increase again. If that happens, we want to be ready with a lot of additional testing power.